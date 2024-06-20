The Best Cleaning Products on TikTok (and the Ones You Should Skip)

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

TikTok is useful for many things, but for me, learning how other people clean and what they use to do it has been especially valuable. CleanTok is a sensation in its own right, and for the most part, you can find great tips and recommendations there—some recommendations, though, are better than others. Here are some great products TikTok loves, and a few you can skip.

Great TikTok cleaning products

Keep in mind that influencers across all platforms may get commissions or other kickbacks for certain recommendations, which they’re supposed to disclose, but don’t always. The products below will be from a mix of Target and Amazon, but can be found in a variety of places—and even purchased directly from creators’ videos on TikTok Shop.

As a general rule, before you buy anything you see an influencer promoting heavily, consider whether they’ve been paid to post the video or whether they get commission from purchases through their page. These things don’t necessarily mean the product sucks, but it’s good to keep in mind.

We’ll start with an all-timer, a product that is universally adored across TikTok: The O-Cedar wring mop.

This product is popular because you can pump the spinner with your feet, not your hands. It keeps clean and dirty water separate, plus the mop head is shaped like a triangle, making it easy to shove into tight spaces and corners.

Next, another all-timer: An electric spin brush. CleanTokkers use these all the time, comparing brands and recommending them for everything from shower cleaning to floor scrubbing. All of the brands seem comparable in price and reviews, so feel free to pick one that’s on sale, like this bad boy:

Other than those, you have lots of options for TikTok-approved cleaning products:

TikTok cleaning products you can skip

There are a few hacks out there that recommend using certain products, but not only are they unnecessarily expensive in the name of being a “trend,” they can be dangerous. For instance, the “overloading” trend asks you to mix a variety of products in your toilet bowl for the pleasing color effects, but overlooks how you may be creating noxious gases that could hurt you or just damaging your pipes.

You also don’t need to buy Fabuloso to stick in the back of your toilet tank. While the colored water swirls look nice in a video, they can damage the toilet overall.

Finally, don’t boil air freshener wicks to make your home smell clean, no matter what TikTok says. It’s not clear if it’s dangerous, but it is a waste. Just plug them in.