Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in July

We are officially over halfway through the year. Where did that time go? Obviously, most of it was spent sucked into all the good movies and TV shows we’ve had on our streaming services the past months, and July 2024 is no different.
This month on Netflix we welcome the return of Cobra Kai for Season 6, new Roman gladiator series, Those About to Die, hits Prime Video and Apple TV+ brings out its revival of Time Bandits.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in July 2024.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in July?
July 1
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
- I Saw the Light
July 2
- SPRINT
July 3
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- The Man with 1000 Kids
- Father Stu
July 4
- Barbecue Showdown – Season 3
- Rhythm + Flow France – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Love is Blind: Brazil – Season 4, Episodes 9-10
- Barbarian
July 5
- Desperate Lies
- Goyo
- The Imaginary
July 9
- The Boyfriend
- Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn
July 10
- Eva Lasting – Season 2
- Receiver
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point – Season 2
- Wild Wild Punjab
July 11
- Another Self – Season 2
- Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3
- Vanished into the Night
July 12
- Exploding Kittens
- The Champion
- Lobola Man
- Blame the Game
- Men
July 14
- Miss Night and Day
July 15
- Wonderoos
- Titanic
July 16
- Chad Daniels: Empty Nester
- Homicide: Los Angeles
July 17
- The Green Glove Gang – Season 2
- T P BON – Season 2
July 18
- Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1
- Master of the House
July 19
- Sweet Home – Season 3
- Too Hot to Handle – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Find Me Falling
- Skywalkers: A Love Story
- The Good Mother
July 24
- Love of my Life
- Resurrected Rides
- Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam
July 25
- Kleo – Season 2
- The Decameron
- Tokyo Swindlers
July 26
- Elite – Season 8
- Non Negotiable
- House of Ga’a
- The Dragon Prince – Season 6
July 31
- Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 4
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
What’s new on Stan in July?
July 1
- Hotel Cocaine – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – Season 1
- A Storm Foretold
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel Part II
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Friends – Seasons 1-10
- Friends Reunion
July 2
- Stath Lets Flats – Seasons 1-3
- The Fence
July 3
- StartUp – Seasons 1-3
- The Florida Project
- Till the End of the Night
July 4
- Spider-Man: Far From home
- The Keeping Room
- Empire
July 5
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4, Episode 5
- The Killing Kind – Season 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Cookie’s Crumby Pictures – Season 1
July 6
- The Zone of Interest
- Return to Nim’s Island
- Manny
- I Am Ali
July 7
- Menendez Brothers: Murder by Media – Season 1
- Mark Hunt: The Fight of His Life
- Healing
- The Jungle Bunch
July 8
- Shadow (Ying)
- A Singular Crime
July 9
- All American – Season 6, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Showtime
- Shadow Island
July 10
- Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us
- He Died With A Felafel In His Hand
July 11
- Don’t Breathe
- Our Ties
July 12
- The Serpent Queen – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Call the Midwife – Season 11 and 2021 Christmas Special
July 13
- A League of Their Own (1992)
July 14
- Mindscape
- Put Nonna In The Freezer
July 15
- In The Company of Women
July 16
- Girl in Progress
- Field of Dreams
- Momentum Generation
July 17
- Red Planet
- The Eight Mountains
July 18
- Kings From Queens: The Rum DMC Story – Season 1
- Swimming With Men
- The Fortress
July 19
- The Client List – Seasons 1-2
- The Client List (2010)
July 20
- Arcarsian
- Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- A Few Good Men
July 21
- Grand Piano
- The King of Laughter
July 22
- 3/19
July 23
- Crashed: $800m Festival Fail
- Train Wreck: My Life as An Idiot
- Me, Myself & Her
July 24
- Devil’s Peak – Season 1
- Eagle vs Shark
- The Exception
July 25
- Robot Dreams
- All The Money In The World
- The Big Hit (2020)
July 26
- Perfect Days
- Seriously Red
July 27
- Jerry Maguire
- Swing Kids
July 28
- Bend it Like Beckham
- A Stroke of Luck
July 29
- Our Idiot Brother
July 30
- Infinitely Polar Bear
- Beginning
July 31
- Juliet, Naked
- Inseperables
- Home – Seasons 1-2
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in July?
July 1
- Shark Attack 360
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
- Baby Sharks in the City
- Supersized Sharks
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
- Sharks Gone Viral
- Sharks vs Ross Edgley
July 3
- Red Swan – Season 1
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 4
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation – Season 6-7
- Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
July 4
- Land of Tanabata
July 5
- Brats
July 10
- Macross Delta – Season 1
- Macross Frontier – Season 1
- Family Guy – Season 22
- Wicked Tuna – Season 13
July 11
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer
July 12
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country
- My Home Hero
- Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre
- Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!
- Macross Frontier: The False Songstress
- Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell
- Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time
- Descendants Sing-Along
- Descendants 2 Sing-Along
- Descendants 3 Sing-Along
- Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story
July 17
- America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 27-29
- American Dad – Season 19
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans – Seasons 1-3
July 19
- The Boss – Season 3
- EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation
July 29
- Futurama – Season 12
July 31
- To Catch a Smuggler – Seasons 2-7
What’s new on Binge in July?
July 1
- Craig of the Creek – Season 4, Episodes 147, 148, 149, 157
- Cold Blood – Seasons 8-9
- The Swingers – Season 4
- House of the Dragon – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Middle – Season 1-3
- Countdown to Money in The Bank 2024
- The Middle – Seasons 4-9
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The New Adventures of Old Christine – Season 1-5
- Evilside – Season 1
- Monk – Season 7
- Junior Bake Off – Season 9, Episode 11 Finals Week – American Day (new episodes weekly)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9993 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11286 (new episodes daily)
- EastEnders – Episode 6919 (new episodes daily)
- Promised Land
- The Family Fang
- Change of Habit
- Monkey Business
- The Man Without A Star
July 2
- Mechamato – Season 2, Episodes 14-26
- Costco: Is It Really Worth It?
- Thou Shalt Not Kill – Season 2
- Secrets of the Hells Angels – Season 1
- The First 48 – Season 20, Episode 15
- Insight S2024 – Episodes 15-17 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa – Season 3
- Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Horse Feathers
- Streets of Laredo
- The Day of Jackal
July 3
- 24 Hours in Police Custody – Season 5, Episodes 17-24
- Afterburn – S2024, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)
- Outback Truckers – Season 7
- Something in the Water
July 4
- Insight, Season 2024 – Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Qi – Season 20
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
July 5
- Lewis and Clark – Season 1
- Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Paediatric Rescue – Season 2
- Secrets in the Ice – Season 1
July 6
- Fantasmas – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great South African Bake off – Season 4 Finale
- Life Below Zero – Season 11, Episodes 13-14 (new episodes weekly)
- Trolls Band Together
July 7
- WWE Money in the Bank 2024
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Blow
July 8
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 9
- The Vietnam War – Season 1
- NXT Heatwave 2024
July 9
- All American: Homecoming – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Magician – Season 1-5
- Bondi Vet – Season 12
July 10
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 16, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Death on the Common: My Mother’s Murder
- Relax, I’m From the Future
July 11
- The Twelve – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 15, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Quad Gods
- Little People, Big World – Season 16
- Teen Torture Inc. – Season 1
July 12
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 18, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Playboy Murders – Season 2
- Murder: Fight for the Truth – Season 1
July 14
- Faye
July 15
- Emperor of Ocean Park – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Petra: Lost City of Stone
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Miller’s Girl
July 16
- Heathrow – Season 7
July 17
- Saving Lives at Sea – Season 4
July 18
- Murder in the Red Light – Season 1
- Wild, Wild Space
- The Disappearance of Gabby Petito – Season 1
July 19
- Chopped Next Gen – Season 1
- Secrets of the London Underground – Season 3
July 20
- Lights Out
July 21
- My Adventures with Superman – Season 2
July 22
- 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Seasons 5-6
- Ancient Superstructures – Season 2
July 23
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 11
- Forsaken Places – Season 1
- No Body Recovered
July 24
- Hidden Histories of World War II – Season 1
- Perfect Pub Walks with Bill Bailey – Season 1
- Ancient Egypt: Chronicles of an Empire – Season 1
July 25
- Kirstie and Phil’s Love it or List it – Season 8
- Lost Cities of the Trojans – Season 1
- White Chicks
July 26
- Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance of Grace Millane
- Neanderthal Apocalypse – Season 1
July 29
- Motorway Patrol – Season 17
July 30
- American Pickers – Season 20
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 4
July 31
- Heliopolis: City of the Sun
- A Place in the Sun – Season 15, Episode 1-60
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in July?
July 1
- Downton Abbey
- Twister
- Max Steel
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- Tank Girl
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop (2014)
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Blow Out
July 4
- Space Cadet
- My Music with Rhiannon Giddens – Season 2
July 5
- Mirzapur – Season 3
- Temptation Island: Mexico – Season 1
July 7
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx (Sport)
- WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces (Sport)
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces (Sport)
- Butcher’s Crossing
- Law Abiding Citizen
July 9
- Sam Morril: You’ve Changed – Season 1
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Rocky Balboa
- Creed
- Lego DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered – Season 1
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Captain Underpants
- Deepwater Horizon
July 12
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
July 16
- Abominable
- The Boss Baby
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
July 17
- Regression
July 18
- My Spy: The Eternal City
- Uninterrupted’s Top Class Tennis – Season 1
July 19
- Those About to Die – Season 1
July 25
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
- Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net
July 30
- She’s the Man
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in July?
July 4
- Fake – Season 1
July 10
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2
- Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken
July 14
- Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
July 15
- SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (new episodes daily)
July 17
- Mafia Spies – Season 1
- Monster High – Season 2
July 18
- Reno 911! – Season 8
What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in July?
July 10
- Sunny
July 12
- Me
July 19
- Lady in the Lake
- Omnivore
July 24
- Time Bandits
July 31
- Women in Blue (“Las Azules”)
What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June?
Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in July
- American Down Low (July 1)
- Center Stage (July 8)
- Marie Antoinette (July 8)
- 2024 PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION awards (July 18)
Lead Image Credit: Netflix / Apple TV+ / Prime Video / Roadshow
