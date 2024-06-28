Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in July

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We are officially over halfway through the year. Where did that time go? Obviously, most of it was spent sucked into all the good movies and TV shows we’ve had on our streaming services the past months, and July 2024 is no different.

This month on Netflix we welcome the return of Cobra Kai for Season 6, new Roman gladiator series, Those About to Die, hits Prime Video and Apple TV+ brings out its revival of Time Bandits.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in July 2024.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in July?

Image: Netflix. Streaming July.

July 1

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

I Saw the Light

July 2

SPRINT

July 3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

The Man with 1000 Kids

Father Stu

July 4

Barbecue Showdown – Season 3

Rhythm + Flow France – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Love is Blind: Brazil – Season 4, Episodes 9-10

Barbarian

July 5

Desperate Lies

Goyo

The Imaginary

July 9

The Boyfriend

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

July 10

Eva Lasting – Season 2

Receiver

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point – Season 2

Wild Wild Punjab

July 11

Another Self – Season 2

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3

Vanished into the Night

July 12

Exploding Kittens

The Champion

Lobola Man

Blame the Game

Men

July 14

Miss Night and Day

July 15

Wonderoos

Titanic

July 16

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester

Homicide: Los Angeles

July 17

The Green Glove Gang – Season 2

T P BON – Season 2

July 18

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1

Master of the House

July 19

Sweet Home – Season 3

Too Hot to Handle – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

Find Me Falling

Skywalkers: A Love Story

The Good Mother

July 24

Love of my Life

Resurrected Rides

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

July 25

Kleo – Season 2

The Decameron

Tokyo Swindlers

July 26

Elite – Season 8

Non Negotiable

House of Ga’a

The Dragon Prince – Season 6

July 31

Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 4

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

What’s new on Stan in July?

Image: Stan. Streaming July.

July 1

Hotel Cocaine – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – Season 1

A Storm Foretold

Hostel (2006)

Hostel Part II

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Friends – Seasons 1-10

Friends Reunion

July 2

Stath Lets Flats – Seasons 1-3

The Fence

July 3

StartUp – Seasons 1-3

The Florida Project

Till the End of the Night

July 4

Spider-Man: Far From home

The Keeping Room

Empire

July 5

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4, Episode 5

The Killing Kind – Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Cookie’s Crumby Pictures – Season 1

July 6

The Zone of Interest

Return to Nim’s Island

Manny

I Am Ali

July 7

Menendez Brothers: Murder by Media – Season 1

Mark Hunt: The Fight of His Life

Healing

The Jungle Bunch

July 8

Shadow (Ying)

A Singular Crime

July 9

All American – Season 6, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Showtime

Shadow Island

July 10

Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us

He Died With A Felafel In His Hand

July 11

Don’t Breathe

Our Ties

July 12

The Serpent Queen – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Call the Midwife – Season 11 and 2021 Christmas Special

July 13

A League of Their Own (1992)

July 14

Mindscape

Put Nonna In The Freezer

July 15

In The Company of Women

July 16

Girl in Progress

Field of Dreams

Momentum Generation

July 17

Red Planet

The Eight Mountains

July 18

Kings From Queens: The Rum DMC Story – Season 1

Swimming With Men

The Fortress

July 19

The Client List – Seasons 1-2

The Client List (2010)

July 20

Arcarsian

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

A Few Good Men

July 21

Grand Piano

The King of Laughter

July 22

3/19

July 23

Crashed: $800m Festival Fail

Train Wreck: My Life as An Idiot

Me, Myself & Her

July 24

Devil’s Peak – Season 1

Eagle vs Shark

The Exception

July 25

Robot Dreams

All The Money In The World

The Big Hit (2020)

July 26

Perfect Days

Seriously Red

July 27

Jerry Maguire

Swing Kids

July 28

Bend it Like Beckham

A Stroke of Luck

July 29

Our Idiot Brother

July 30

Infinitely Polar Bear

Beginning

July 31

Juliet, Naked

Inseperables

Home – Seasons 1-2

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in July?

Image: 20th Century Television/Disney+. Streaming July.

July 1

Shark Attack 360

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Baby Sharks in the City

Supersized Sharks

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Sharks Gone Viral

Sharks vs Ross Edgley

July 3

Red Swan – Season 1

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 4

Life Below Zero: Next Generation – Season 6-7

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir

July 4

Land of Tanabata

July 5

Brats

July 10

Macross Delta – Season 1

Macross Frontier – Season 1

Family Guy – Season 22

Wicked Tuna – Season 13

July 11

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer

July 12

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

My Home Hero

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre

Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!

Macross Frontier: The False Songstress

Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell

Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time

Descendants Sing-Along

Descendants 2 Sing-Along

Descendants 3 Sing-Along

Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story

July 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 27-29

American Dad – Season 19

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans – Seasons 1-3

July 19

The Boss – Season 3

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation

July 29

Futurama – Season 12

July 31

To Catch a Smuggler – Seasons 2-7

What’s new on Binge in July?

Image: Binge. Streaming July.

July 1

Craig of the Creek – Season 4, Episodes 147, 148, 149, 157

Cold Blood – Seasons 8-9

The Swingers – Season 4

House of the Dragon – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Middle – Season 1-3

Countdown to Money in The Bank 2024

The Middle – Seasons 4-9

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The New Adventures of Old Christine – Season 1-5

Evilside – Season 1

Monk – Season 7

Junior Bake Off – Season 9, Episode 11 Finals Week – American Day (new episodes weekly)

Emmerdale – Episode 9993 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episode 11286 (new episodes daily)

EastEnders – Episode 6919 (new episodes daily)

Promised Land

The Family Fang

Change of Habit

Monkey Business

The Man Without A Star

July 2

Mechamato – Season 2, Episodes 14-26

Costco: Is It Really Worth It?

Thou Shalt Not Kill – Season 2

Secrets of the Hells Angels – Season 1

The First 48 – Season 20, Episode 15

Insight S2024 – Episodes 15-17 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa – Season 3

Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Horse Feathers

Streets of Laredo

The Day of Jackal

July 3

24 Hours in Police Custody – Season 5, Episodes 17-24

Afterburn – S2024, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)

Outback Truckers – Season 7

Something in the Water

July 4

Insight, Season 2024 – Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Qi – Season 20

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

July 5

Lewis and Clark – Season 1

Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Paediatric Rescue – Season 2

Secrets in the Ice – Season 1

July 6

Fantasmas – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Great South African Bake off – Season 4 Finale

Life Below Zero – Season 11, Episodes 13-14 (new episodes weekly)

Trolls Band Together

July 7

WWE Money in the Bank 2024

The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Blow

July 8

Would I Lie to You? – Season 9

The Vietnam War – Season 1

NXT Heatwave 2024

July 9

All American: Homecoming – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Magician – Season 1-5

Bondi Vet – Season 12

July 10

Would I Lie to You? – Season 16, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Death on the Common: My Mother’s Murder

Relax, I’m From the Future

July 11

The Twelve – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 15, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Quad Gods

Little People, Big World – Season 16

Teen Torture Inc. – Season 1

July 12

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 18, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Playboy Murders – Season 2

Murder: Fight for the Truth – Season 1

July 14

Faye

July 15

Emperor of Ocean Park – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Petra: Lost City of Stone

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Miller’s Girl

July 16

Heathrow – Season 7

July 17

Saving Lives at Sea – Season 4

July 18

Murder in the Red Light – Season 1

Wild, Wild Space

The Disappearance of Gabby Petito – Season 1

July 19

Chopped Next Gen – Season 1

Secrets of the London Underground – Season 3

July 20

Lights Out

July 21

My Adventures with Superman – Season 2

July 22

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Seasons 5-6

Ancient Superstructures – Season 2

July 23

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 11

Forsaken Places – Season 1

No Body Recovered

July 24

Hidden Histories of World War II – Season 1

Perfect Pub Walks with Bill Bailey – Season 1

Ancient Egypt: Chronicles of an Empire – Season 1

July 25

Kirstie and Phil’s Love it or List it – Season 8

Lost Cities of the Trojans – Season 1

White Chicks

July 26

Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance of Grace Millane

Neanderthal Apocalypse – Season 1

July 29

Motorway Patrol – Season 17

July 30

American Pickers – Season 20

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 4

July 31

Heliopolis: City of the Sun

A Place in the Sun – Season 15, Episode 1-60

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in July?

Image: Prime Video. Streaming July.

July 1

Downton Abbey

Twister

Max Steel

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Tank Girl

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Blow Out

July 4

Space Cadet

My Music with Rhiannon Giddens – Season 2

July 5

Mirzapur – Season 3

Temptation Island: Mexico – Season 1

July 7

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx (Sport)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces (Sport)

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces (Sport)

Butcher’s Crossing

Law Abiding Citizen

July 9

Sam Morril: You’ve Changed – Season 1

Love Lies Bleeding

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rocky Balboa

Creed

Lego DC Superheroes: Batman Beleaguered – Season 1

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Captain Underpants

Deepwater Horizon

July 12

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

July 16

Abominable

The Boss Baby

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

July 17

Regression

July 18

My Spy: The Eternal City

Uninterrupted’s Top Class Tennis – Season 1

July 19

Those About to Die – Season 1

July 25

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net

July 30

She’s the Man

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in July?

Image: Paramount+. Streaming July.

July 4

Fake – Season 1

July 10

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – Season 2

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken

July 14

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

July 15

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (new episodes daily)

July 17

Mafia Spies – Season 1

Monster High – Season 2

July 18

Reno 911! – Season 8

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in July?

Image: Apple TV+. Streaming July.

July 10

Sunny

July 12

Me

July 19

Lady in the Lake

Omnivore

July 24

Time Bandits

July 31

Women in Blue (“Las Azules”)

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in June?

Streaming June.

Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in July

American Down Low (July 1)

Center Stage (July 8)

Marie Antoinette (July 8)

2024 PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION awards (July 18)

