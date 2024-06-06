What Exact Time Can I Watch the Socceroos’ World Cup Qualifier Tonight?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There may not be a World Cup tournament to follow right now, but we’re by no means short on football games to watch. The Socceroos are in the middle of their World Cup qualifier campaign, and both the EURO and Copa America men’s competitions are about to kick off, too. If you’re keen to keep up to date on the movements of the Socceroos in particular, we’ve pulled together a guide on their upcoming games against Bangladesh and Palestine, what time the games kick off and where you can watch them live.

Socceroos World Cup qualifier: When is the next game?

If you’ve been following the Socceroos World Cup campaign closely, you’ll know they’ve been competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Asian Qualifiers over a number of months. Presently, we’re sitting at the end of Round 2 of the Qualifier series, with Round 3 set to begin on September 2, 2024.

Australia has made its way through to Round 3, along with IR Iran, Iraq, Japan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan. Before then, however, we have two more games to get through.

Socceroos v Bangladesh: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Thursday, June 6, 2024 Socceroos v Palestine: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

What time is the next Socceroos World Cup qualifier game?

The first game in the calendar is the Socceroos v Bangladesh on June 6, 2024. It will kick off at 8:45 pm AEST.

Socceroos v Palestine on June 11 is a slightly later start time, with kick off at 10:05 pm AEST.

Where is the next game being played?

Thursday’s game is set to be played in Bangladesh at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

The following World Cup qualifier for the Socceroos, against Palestine, will be played on home soil at Perth’s HBF Park.

How can I watch the next Socceroos World Cup qualifier?

If you’re looking to watch the World Cup qualifiers between the Socceroos and Bangladesh and Palestine, here are the best ways to do just that.

For those hoping to tune in from home, Channel 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ are the best places to watch the Socceroos matches live and on demand.

Obviously, watching the Socceroos matches on free-to-air will cost you zero, but you can also sign up for a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ if you’re interested in tuning into the games from there.

Then, for the Socceroos v Palestine game, you can buy tickets to watch it live! The match is being played in Perth, Australia, and you can get tickets now.

Who is playing in the next Socceroos game?

The lineup for the upcoming Socceroos World Cup qualifier matches has been announced, with names like Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess and Adam Taggart featured in the list.

The Socceroos and the Olympics

Another major sports event that’s rounding the corner for 2024 is the Paris Olympic Games. If you’re wondering where the Socceroos stand for that competition, it’s a bit of an interesting one.

Since 1992, there has been an age cap put in place for the men’s Olympic football competition, which only allows the team to use three players over the age of 23. Australia’s U-23 national men’s team is the Olyroos, and sadly, the team did not qualify for the games this time around.

