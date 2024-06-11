What Time Can I Watch the Socceroos World Cup Qualifier Tonight?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There may not be a World Cup tournament to follow right now, but we’re by no means short on football games to watch. The Socceroos are in the middle of their World Cup qualifier campaign, and both the EURO and Copa America men’s competitions are about to kick off, too. If you’re keen to keep up to date on the movements of the Socceroos in particular, we’ve pulled together a guide on their upcoming game against Palestine, what time the game kicks off tonight and where you can watch it live.

Socceroos World Cup qualifier: When is the next game?

Socceroos World Cup qualifier tonight. Socceroos Instagram

If you’ve been following the Socceroos World Cup campaign closely, you’ll know they’ve been competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Asian Qualifiers over a number of months. Presently, we’re sitting at the end of Round 2 of the Qualifier series, with Round 3 set to begin on September 2, 2024.

Australia has made its way through to Round 3, along with IR Iran, Iraq, Japan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan. Before then, however, we have one more game to get through.

Socceroos v Bangladesh: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Socceroos v Palestine: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

What time is the next Socceroos World Cup qualifier game?

The first game in the calendar was the Socceroos v Bangladesh on June 6, 2024. It kicked off at 8:45 pm AEST.

Socceroos v Palestine on June 11 is a slightly later start time, with kick off at 10:05 pm AEST.

Where is the next game being played?

Socceroos World Cup qualifier tonight. Getty

Thursday’s game was played in Bangladesh at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

The next World Cup qualifier for the Socceroos, against Palestine, will be played on home soil at Perth’s HBF Park.

How can I watch the next Socceroos World Cup qualifier?

If you’re looking to watch the World Cup qualifier between the Socceroos and Palestine, here are the best way to do just that.

The first game against Bangladesh was sadly only aired on Paramount+ (people were not happy), with a replay airing on 10 Bold and 10Play on June 7 at 10:00 am AEST.

For the Socceroos v Palestine game, you can watch on Channel 10 and 10 Play from 9:40 pm AEST. You can also buy tickets to watch the game live! The match is being played in Perth, Australia, and you can get tickets now.

Obviously, watching the Socceroos matches on free-to-air will cost you zero, but you can also sign up for a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ if you’re interested in tuning in from there.

Who is playing in the next Socceroos game?

The lineup for the upcoming Socceroos World Cup qualifier matches has been announced, with names like Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess and Adam Taggart featured in the list.

The Socceroos and the Olympics

Another major sports event that’s rounding the corner for 2024 is the Paris Olympic Games. If you’re wondering where the Socceroos stand for that competition, it’s a bit of an interesting one.

Since 1992, there has been an age cap put in place for the men’s Olympic football competition, which only allows the team to use three players over the age of 23. Australia’s U-23 national men’s team is the Olyroos, and sadly, the team did not qualify for the games this time around.

This article on the Socceroos and their upcoming international matches has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead image credit: Socceroos Instagram/Website

This article has been updated to correct details that Australia v Bangladesh was aired on Paramount + only.