4 Major New Video Games Releasing in June 2024

We’ve landed in June, almost halfway through 2024, and it’s been a very solid year for new video game releases so far.

This month is a bit of a quieter one as the world focuses on the announcements coming out of Summer Games Fest. However, there are still some banger expansions on the calendar, including the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Let’s see what’s being released in the world of video games this month.

What new games are coming out in June 2024?

Blockbuster Inc

Release date: June 6

This game was made possibly just for me, but I feel the need to spread the news. Blockbuster Inc is something of a spiritual successor to the 2000’s game The Movies, which was basically The Sims but set in Hollywood. Blockbuster Inc provides an updated version of that experience, allowing players to build their own movie studio, scout talent and produce their dream movies and TV shows. You want to change the ending of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker? Go ahead! Do you want to recreate Cats, the movie musical? You can do that! The possibilities are endless.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Release date: June 14

The much-loved Shin Megami Tensei V is getting a definitive version with a brand-new storyline titled ‘The Canon of Vengeance’, new locations and choices that will determine your experience. The game is set within an apocalyptic Tokyo, where you’re tasked with facing mythological demons and determining the fate of humanity from two different story paths.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Release date: June 21

The long-awaited DLC to last year’s most popular game, Shadow of the Erdtree provides a brand new story set in the Elden Ring world along with new weapons, locations, magic skills and, of course, tough new enemies. The expansion will be available for purchase separately if you already have the Elden Ring base game or will be available in a bundle edition.

Luigi’s Mansion 2

Release date: June 27

The remastered version of Luigi’s Mansion 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch this month. The game is pretty much exactly the same, apart from the perks of HD quality.

While we know that there are plenty of exciting games in development with 2024 release dates, we don’t have specific dates for all of them. However, here are a few of the major ones you should keep an eye on for the rest of May.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) – June 4

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – June 4

Blockbuster Inc (PC) – June 6

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch) – June 14

Monster Hunter Stories (PS4, Switch, PC) – June 14

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PS4) – June 14

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) – June 21

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) – June 27

If you’re keen for more video game release news, stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring you the list of the best games to play every month of the year. See last month’s releases here.