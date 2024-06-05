The Exact Time You Can Watch the Celtics vs Mavericks NBA Finals Live in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Basketball fans, if you’re wondering when’s 2024 the NBA Final schedule will kick off, the answer is soon. The Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks showdown is fast approaching, so if you’d like to watch the action live from Australia, here is everything we know about the 2024 NBA Finals.

When’s the 2024 NBA Finals schedule starting?

The 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will be playing out across the month of June, with the first game set for June 7, Australian time.

Here is a complete break down of the upcoming games you need to know about.

Game 1: June 7

Game 2: June 10

Game 3: June 13

Game 4: June 15

Games 5 through 7 are set if necessary, and they’re tentatively scheduled for June 18, 21 and 24, 2024.

What time are the Celtics vs Dallas NBA Finals in Australia?

When’s the 2024 NBA Finals schedule in Australian time. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

If you’re looking to watch the Celtics vs Dallas 2024 NBA Finals live in Australia (more on that later), Game 1 is scheduled to start on June 7 at 10:30 am AEST. Most games are set for this time slot, except for Game 2 and Game 7, which are slated for 10:00 am AEST, instead.

Where can I watch the NBA Finals in Australia?

Now that you know when the 2024 NBA Finals are going to start, and what the schedule looks like in Australian time, you need to know where you can watch live in Australia. The good news is that there are a few options for where Aussies can watch the biggest NBA games live at home.

Kayo Sports has been and will continue to air games this season, including every game of the NBA Finals, live and on-demand.

If you have Fetch TV at home, you can get access to ESPN and ESPN2 by signing up for its Vibe Pack for an additional $6 per month. This will give you access to NBA Finals games.

Additionally, Foxtel Now also offer access to a selection of bigger NBA games, including the Finals, in the season under the sports HD channel pack. You can set this up for $65 per month (it’s currently on special).

If you’re after every game in the NBA season (going forward), you may want to consider an NBA League Pass starting at $43.99 per season. This will give you access to games on your phone, tablet, or any device connected to the NBA App. More here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: NBA/Dallas Mavericks Instagram