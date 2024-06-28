For this edition of MasterChef at Home, we have a recipe from MasterChef Australia 2024 contestant Lourdes, who was eliminated from the competition back in May. She has lovingly shared with us a recipe for Spanish Tortilla De Patatas. This dish is an easy mid-week option for when you truly can’t be bothered, as it only takes about half an hour, but doesn’t require you to compromise on taste.

Let’s check out how to make it at home.

MasterChef at Home 2024: Lourdes’ Spanish Tortilla De Patatas recipe

Image supplied. MasterChef Australia 2024 Recipes: Lourdes’ Spanish Tortilla de Patatas

Time: 35-45 minutes

What you’ll need for your MasterChef tortilla recipe:

bowl, frypan, whisk

750g potatoes, peeled and sliced into 2cm rounds

1 cup olive oil

salt to taste

1 onion, diced

6 eggs, whisked

Directions for your MasterChef tortilla recipe:

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. add the potatoes and gently fry until soft and golden, but not crispy. Remove from the heat and saute the onions until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. remove from pan. In a bowl, combine the fried potatoes, sauteed onion, salt and eggs. stir well to combine. In the same pan, remove all but 1 tbsp of the olive oil (you can re-use this oil to fry potatoes another time!) on a low heat, pour the potato mixture into the pan and cook for about 5 minutes, until the underside is lightly cooked and golden. do not stir. Place a flat plate on top of the frypan and carefully flip the pan and plate upside down, so the tortilla is now on the plate. gently slide it back into the frypan to cook the other side. After another 4-5 minutes, the other side should also be cooked and golden brown. Flip onto another plate, garnish with parsley and serve hot or cold.

*This MasterChef recipe is also delicious as a ‘bocadillo de tortilla’, which is a Spanish sandwich made of a crusty baguette, warm tortilla slices and often some olive oil and tomato.

Lead Image Credit: 10 Network/Supplied