MasterChef Australia 2024 Recipes: 5 Dishes That’ll Have You Saying, ‘Yes, Chef’

MasterChef Australia 2024 is speeding towards completion, with the series now well-beyond the top ten contestant mark. As MasterChef Australia 2024 has travelled along, we’ve shared recipes from the show’s cooks to hopefully help you elevate your own kitchen experience.

Ahead, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the best recipes we’ve published from the cast of MasterChef Australia 2024. Enjoy!

MasterChef Australia 2024 recipes to try at home

James’ “very easy” pickled onions recipe

Contestant James Holmes was the first to leave the MasterChef Australia 2024 kitchen after a challenge to create a dream food dish went awry. On departing MasterChef Australia, Holmes shared his recipe for ‘very versatile, quick pickled onions’ with Lifehacker Australia.

Here’s how to make it at home.

MasterChef Australia 2024 recipes: Jonathan’s breakfast chorizo

This recipe from MasterChef Australia contestant Jonathan should take you between 20 and 30 minutes, so the perfect quick meal to impress your mates in the morning.

Here’s how to make it at home.

MasterChef Australia 2024 recipes: Khristian’s crispy duck fat potatoes

If you’re a follower of this site, you’ll know that crispy potatoes are a passion of ours, so we were thrilled to receive a recipe from Khristian detailing how he makes them at home.

Here’s how to make it at home.

The best way to make chicken breast, according to Jamie Oliver

Back in the earlier stages of MasterChef Australia 2024, Jamie Oliver took the contestants through the process of seasoning a chicken from the inside out. In the clip (which comes from his Trevor’s Chicken recipe), Oliver shared, “We’re going to take your everyday chicken that many, many people are bored of, and we’re going to make it delicious.”

Here’s how to make it at home.

Lourdes’ Spanish tortilla de patatas recipe

This dish is an easy mid-week option for when you truly can’t be bothered. It only takes about half an hour to prepare and doesn’t require you to compromise on taste.

Here’s how to make it at home.

Image Credits: Supplied/10 Network