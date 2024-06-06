7 Affordable Kmart Products That Will Have Your Bathroom Feeling Luxe

When it comes to sprucing up your bathroom, even a little change can make a big difference. Kmart has become home to all sorts of odds and ends in the homewares department – from useful appliances to luxurious dupes of designer brands – the retailer is an affordable option if you’re looking to give your bathroom a little facelift. Here are some of our favourite bathroom products from Kmart Australia.

Top Kmart bathroom items

Door Shower Caddy

Depending on your shower design, you might find yourself with a lot of different products and not a lot of space to store them. To save them from wallowing on the ground amidst your shower water, a great storage solution is a 2-tier shower caddy. Kmart has one that will hang over your shower door (or bathroom door), as opposed to looping over your shower head or taps, which might cause damage.

Kmart’s shower caddy only costs $15 and will keep everything neat and tidy in your shower area.

Over Toilet shelf unit

If your bathroom is lacking storage space, you’ll want to make the most of what you’ve got. Installing a shelving unit can quickly take up space you just don’t have, but Kmart offers an over-the-toilet shelving system, that stretches upward, providing you with three shelves of space, rather than cramping your floor space.

This one from Kmart costs $59.

LED Mirror

Most bathrooms will come with a wall mirror but sometimes the bathroom lighting just isn’t optimal. Enter: a mirror and LED light in one. And not just that, but it has storage as well! Kmart’s LED storage mirror is a bathroom must-have. It features adjustable brightness which can be varied between natural, warm and cool settings and also doubles as a storage cabinet for smaller makeup and toiletry products.

Pick it up for just $29.

Rechargeable automatic soap dispenser

We’ve become pretty accustomed to automatic soap dispensers at this point and there’s an easy way to continue that simplicity in your own bathroom. Kmart stocks a motion-sensing soap dispenser that is rechargeable and available in a sleek black design. One three to five-hour charge will get you approximately two to three months of use, and it’ll only cost you $25.

LED Light with Sensor

A Kmart product that has made waves on TikTok is the LED Light with Sensor. This motion-sensing light strip is small, affordable and is the perfect solution for anyone who gets up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

The light has a sensitivity range of three meters and is easy to hide in areas out of sight, thanks to its peel-and-stick pads. The best part? The lights are cheap at just $12 a strip.

Bamboo Bath Caddy

If you’re lucky enough to have a bath in your home you absolutely should take advantage of that slice of luxury. An over-bath caddy like the bamboo one at Kmart can aid in a relaxing time, giving you plenty of storage space for all your bath-time needs that will save you getting in and out of the water constantly to grab things you’ve forgotten. You can grab a drink, prop up a book and store your soaps for just $15.

Plastic Spinning Organiser

Anyone who has a makeup collection will know how quickly it can become unorganised. Hence Kmart has a range of plastic organisers and this spinning one is just $4. It’s perfect for organising your makeup brushes, lipsticks, eyeliner pencils and other beauty or bathroom needs.

