7 Viral Kmart Products That Actually Live Up to the Hype

Kmart, like ALDI, is home to an assortment of weird and wonderful products that you perhaps never knew you needed in your life until now. At Lifehacker Australia, we are frequenters of Kmart and have gathered a few of our tried and tested favourite products that we recommend everyone try.

Best viral Kmart Australia products you need to try

OXX Fragrance Pink Tropic Body Butter

We love a Kmart dupe and the retailer’s Pink Tropic Body Butter has been going viral for its similarity to the much more expensive Sol de Janeiro cream. Having tested both we found that the Kmart version isn’t a perfect replica but it does do the same job for a much more affordable price.

You can buy it for $8.

Foot Warmer

Coming in to winter, a foot warmer is a must-have. In a similar vein to heated slippers, the Kmart foot warmer acts like an over-sized ugg boot with a fluffy lining that you can slip both your feet into. Once you plug it in, you have the added bonus of an electric blanket keeping your feet warm and toasty on a cold day of working from home (or in the office, who are we to stop you?)

You can pick one up for $30.

Mirrors

Mirrors are one of those things that often garner a high price super quickly, but not at Kmart. The retailer has a range of mirrors for under $100 with one of our favourites being the Scalloped Circular Mirror that has been popping up all over TikTok.

Check out the range here.

Kmart Construction Blocks

If you want the satisfaction of building LEGO but can’t afford the real thing, Kmart has the solution. The retailers Construction Blocks sets are little bite-sized building adventures that come in a range of options, with everything from building small terrariums to model pets on offer. Sets can go for as little as five dollars.

You can check out the range here.

Spot Cleaner

When it comes to cleaning fabric or upholstery it can be difficult to complete remove a spot or stain. Kmart’s spot cleaner aims to streamline that process. For just $99 the spot cleaner will efficiently remove any stains from things like couch covers, carpets or car seats. The device is also quite portable assuming you have access to a power outlet.

Check it out here.

Kmart Minis Range

There’s a lot that appeals about mini appliances. They’re perfect for when you only need one serve of something, or if you’re trying to save on bench or cupboard space.

Kmart’s mini range encompasses a bunch of different kitchen appliances, including jaffle makers and waffle makers, all for a low price. We’ve tested a few of them in the videos below.

Find out more about the minis range here.

Stanley Cup Dupe

Stanley cups have been a viral sensation for some time now as everyone rushes to keep themselves hydrated in style. The problem is that actual Stanley Cups often come with a mega price tag, but Kmart’s version gets you just the same experience for a fraction of the price.

Take a look here.

Is there a Kmart product that we haven’t mentioned here that’s changed your life? Give it a shout out in the comments so other folks can enjoy it!

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia / Lifehacker AU