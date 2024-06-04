King’s Birthday Long Weekend 2024: Will ALDI, Woolworths and Coles Be Open?

We have a long weekend to look forward to, pals (well, some of us). The King’s Birthday is taking place on June 10 in most Australian states and territories, and, along with the weather forecast, something you might need to know is which shops are open. We’ve got you covered with a look at the opening hours for ALDI, Woolworths, Coles and other major retailers on the King’s Birthday this year.

Which shops are open on the King’s Birthday in 2024?

From your local supermarket chain to liquor stores, we’ve done our best to list out the trading hours of popular Australian shopping destinations ahead of the King’s Birthday public holiday in 2024.

Woolworths King’s Birthday opening hours

Woolworths rarely publishes its opening hours far in advance, but we can get an idea of which stores are open on the King’s Birthday based on last year’s trading hours. According to 9 News, these were:

All stores in NSW, ACT, VIC, NT and TAS open

South Australian Rundle Mall and regional stores open, Millicent and Adelaide metropolitan stores closed.

Stores in WA and QLD do not observe the King’s Birthday in June so are open as normal

Bear in mind some stores will operate with reduced trading hours on a public holiday so check your store’s website for opening hours closer to the time.

Coles King’s Birthday opening hours

Similar to Woollies, Coles is yet to publish 2024 trading hours for the King’s Birthday. Stores in QLD and WA will operate as normal, but the stores that were open last year around the country include:

VIC, ACT, TAS stores all open with normal trading hours

NSW – all stores open. Stores with reduced trading hours include Wynyard, Newcastle Junction, Medowie, Maroubra Junction, Eastgardens, Casula, Ingleburn, and Wattle Grove

Northern Territory – all stores open with reduced hours

South Australia – Most stores closed except for Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Berri, Port Augusta, Mount Barker, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor.

You can find local trading hours here.

ALDI King’s Birthday opening hours

ALDI’s process for the King’s Birthday public holiday is as follows:

NSW, VIC, ACT stores are open but customers are encouraged to check the trading hours of their local store.

Last year, some stores in SA were closed or had reduced trading hours (via 7 News).

You can check your local store’s hours here.

King’s Birthday opening hours for liquor stores

Liquorland opening hours

Here’s which Liquorland stores were open or closed over the June public holiday last year:

ACT – all stores open with reduced trading hours

NSW – reduced trading hours for all stores except for Toronto, Charlestown, Wyong, Long Jetty Liquor Barn, Lismore

NT – reduced trading hours for all stores. Alice Springs and Pinelands closed all day.

SA – most stores operating with reduced trading hours. Parkholme, Greenacres, Marion, Gawler Green, Firle, Elizabeth, Parafield Gardens, St Agnes, West Lakes, Paralowie, Port Adelaide, Modbury Heights, Churchill, Athelstone, Munno Para, St Clair, Mount Barker, Payneham Drive Thru were all closed.

Tasmania – reduced trading hours for Glebe Hill.

Victoria – reduced trading hours for all stores. Horsham closed all day.

Dan Murphy’s opening hours

According to 9 News, last year, most Dan Murphy’s stores were open around the country on the King’s Birthday starting at 10:00 am.

BWS opening hours

Last year, BWS stores nationwide were open on the King’s Birthday holiday, starting at 10:00 am and closing between 6:00 – 7:00 pm.

Westfield opening hours

On a public holiday, many of us will take advantage of the time off to do some shopping, so can we expect Westfield shopping centres to be open?

As per 9 News, last year’s holiday saw all centres in SA closed, while all stores in NSW and ACT were open from 10:00 am with reduced trading hours. Victorian Westfield shopping centres were open between 10:00 – 5:00 pm.

Stores in QLD and WA operate as normal due to the state’s not observing the holiday.

We’ll keep this post updated with the latest trading hours for the King’s Birthday as the 2024 holiday approaches.

Lead Image Credit: Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images/ iStock.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.