King’s Birthday Weather Forecast: How Cold Will the June Long Weekend Be In 2024?

In most parts of Australia, the King’s Birthday public holiday is the next long weekend in the calendar. If you’re wondering what the weather will bring for the King’s Birthday long weekend (it is a weekend that often calls for a short getaway, after all), we’ve pulled together a summary of the forecast ahead.

Here’s what you can expect from the weather for the public holiday ahead.

When is the King’s Birthday in 2024 and which states observe it?

So here’s the thing: King Charles’ birthday is not actually on the date we choose to observe it as a holiday. The public holiday date also varies across the different Australian states and territories.

The King’s Birthday falls on the second Monday of June, which this year will be Monday the 10th. New South Wales, ACT, Victoria, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and South Australia will all observe the public holiday in June. Queensland and Western Australia celebrate it at different times throughout the year.

Australian capital city weather forecasts for the public holiday Monday

To get an idea of the long-range weather forecasts for the long weekend in June, we’ve referred to predictions made by AccuWeather. We’ve also only included forecasts for the Australian capital cities that are celebrating the holiday on Monday, June 10.

King’s Birthday Sydney weather forecast

Temperature: 11-19°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 1%

King’s Birthday Melbourne weather forecast

Temperature: 11-15 °C

Weather: Cloudy, periods of sunshine

Chance of rain: 4%

King’s Birthday Hobart weather forecast

Temperature: 7-12°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

King’s Birthday Canberra weather forecast

Temperature: 3 -15°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Chance of rain: 3%

King’s Birthday Darwin weather forecast

Temperature: 20-32°C

Weather: Sunny

Chance of rain: 0%

King’s Birthday Adelaide weather forecast

Temperature: 11-17°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 2%

Winter is certainly reflected in some of those temperature forecasts, so be sure to pack appropriately wherever you may be travelling. Bear in mind the weather may still change in the lead-up to the King’s Birthday public holiday, but things are looking fairly dry, at least, for most capital cities for the long weekend. That’s a win if you ask us.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/ Tristan Fewings – WPA Pool/Getty Images

This article has been updated since its original publish date.