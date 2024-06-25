Join Jennifer Garner and Her Mum in Making a Wholesome Blackberry Cobbler

In some particularly wholesome news, Jennifer Garner and her mother, Pat, have appeared on the U.S. Today Show to share a recipe with the masses. On the show, the adorable duo shared their take on the blackberry cobbler—a dish Garner has made on her Pretend Cooking Show before.

If this has made you crave a little cobbler yourself, you’re in luck. We wrote about Garner showing fans how to make ‘Mrs Lantz’s Blackberry Cobbler’ with her mum back when she did it for the first time. Garner explained that this dish is a potluck favourite of hers – and of her family’s – so naturally, I want to know everything about it now.

In the original video, Garner suggests you pair this dish with a little vanilla ice cream for the perfect dessert. Here’s how to make it at home!

Blackberry Cobbler recipe à la Jennifer Garner (and Mrs Lantz)

Credit: Jennifer Garner Instagram recipe

What you’ll need:

4 cups blackberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup plain flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg

1/4 tsp almond extract

1 Tbsp lemon juice

6 Tbsp butter

Directions for Jennifer Garner’s favourite blackberry cobbler recipe:

Prepare a 9×6 (inch) baking dish and preheat oven to 425F (about 220C). Rinse blackberries and plop them in the dish. Mom doesn’t care if you dry them. Drizzle lemon juice and almond extract over top of the blackberries. Mix together sugar, flour, salt and egg. It will be chunky. Spread the mixture evenly over the blackberries. Melt butter and drizzle over top of everything. Bake for 25 minutes—until golden and bubbling. Serve with vanilla ice cream for the dreamiest outcome. Yum.

If you’d like to check out the full video of Garner whipping up this recipe with her sweet mum, you can do so here:

And if you’re keen on more Pretend Cooking Show recipes that showcase Garner’s ability in the kitchen (along with highlighting how much of a sweet angel she is), we have a bunch of those available, too. Have a read of her recipes for leftover chicken soup, breakfast cookies and biscones (biscuit scones).