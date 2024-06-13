The Best Wineries in Australia Right Now, According to the James Halliday Companion Awards Shortlist

If you’re familiar with the world of Australian wine, you’ll know that the annual James Halliday Wine Companion Awards is a big deal. Over 7,500 wines and 1,100 wineries have been blind-tasted by founder James Halliday and a handful of other wine pros, and a shortlist for the 2025 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards has been shared as a result.

Wineries from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia are represented in this year’s shortlist, which “celebrates the best of the best in Australian wine right now”.

Here are the wineries that have made the 2025 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards shortlist.

Best wineries in Australia: James Halliday Companion Awards shortlist

James Halliday Winery of the Year:

Alkina Wine, Barossa Valley

Brokenwood, Hunter Valley

Giant Steps, Yarra Valley

House of Arras, Northern Tasmania

Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley

Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley

Winemaker of the Year:

Colin McBride, Adelina, Clare Valley

Jacinta Jenkins, Balnaves of Coonawarra, Coonawarra

Andre Bondar, Bondar Wines, McLaren Vale

Gareth Belton, Gentle Folk, Adelaide Hills

Melanie Chester, Giant Steps, Yarra Valley

Simon Osicka, Paul Osicka, Heathcote

Liz Silkman, Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley

Liam McElhinney, Tasmanian Vintners, Southern Tasmania

Virginia Willcock, Vasse Felix, Margaret River

James Halliday Viticulturist of the Year:

Troy McInnes, Chalmers, Murray Darling

Steve Faulkner, Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley

Justin Jarrett, See Saw Wines, Orange

Rhys Thomas, Swinney, Frankland River

Nigel Blieschke, Torbreck, Barossa Valley

Bart Molony, Vasse Felix, Margaret River

Bernard & Wayne Smart, Smart Vineyards, Various

Best Value Winery:

Billy Button Wines, Alpine Valleys

Bleasdale Vineyards, Langhorne Creek

Bremerton Wines, Langhorne Creek

De Bortoli, Yarra Valley

Forest Hill Vineyard, Great Southern

Mulline, Geelong

Stella Bella Wines, Margaret River

Trentham Estate, Murray Darling

James Halliday Best New Winery:

Dilworth & Allain, Macedon Ranges

Granjoux, Beechworth

HATCH, Barossa Valley

Iggy, Barossa Valley

Jane Eyre, Yarra Valley

Sami-Odi, Barossa Valley

Utzinger, Tasmania

Vinya Vella, Barossa Valley

Dark Horse Winery:

Amour Wines, Orange

ChaLou, Orange

Samson Tall, McLaren Vale

See Saw Wines, Orange

Solum, Mornington Peninsula

The Pawn Wine Co., South Australia

There is also a People’s Choice element to the James Halliday Wine Companion Awards, where you can have your say on your favourite winery experience for the chance to win a prize pack to take home. Read more on that here.

