The Best Wineries in Australia Right Now, According to the James Halliday Companion Awards Shortlist

If you’re familiar with the world of Australian wine, you’ll know that the annual James Halliday Wine Companion Awards is a big deal. Over 7,500 wines and 1,100 wineries have been blind-tasted by founder James Halliday and a handful of other wine pros, and a shortlist for the 2025 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards has been shared as a result.
Wineries from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia are represented in this year’s shortlist, which “celebrates the best of the best in Australian wine right now”.
Here are the wineries that have made the 2025 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards shortlist.
Table of contents
Best wineries in Australia: James Halliday Companion Awards shortlist
James Halliday Winery of the Year:
- Alkina Wine, Barossa Valley
- Brokenwood, Hunter Valley
- Giant Steps, Yarra Valley
- House of Arras, Northern Tasmania
- Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley
- Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley
Winemaker of the Year:
- Colin McBride, Adelina, Clare Valley
- Jacinta Jenkins, Balnaves of Coonawarra, Coonawarra
- Andre Bondar, Bondar Wines, McLaren Vale
- Gareth Belton, Gentle Folk, Adelaide Hills
- Melanie Chester, Giant Steps, Yarra Valley
- Simon Osicka, Paul Osicka, Heathcote
- Liz Silkman, Silkman Wines, Hunter Valley
- Liam McElhinney, Tasmanian Vintners, Southern Tasmania
- Virginia Willcock, Vasse Felix, Margaret River
James Halliday Viticulturist of the Year:
- Troy McInnes, Chalmers, Murray Darling
- Steve Faulkner, Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley
- Justin Jarrett, See Saw Wines, Orange
- Rhys Thomas, Swinney, Frankland River
- Nigel Blieschke, Torbreck, Barossa Valley
- Bart Molony, Vasse Felix, Margaret River
- Bernard & Wayne Smart, Smart Vineyards, Various
Best Value Winery:
- Billy Button Wines, Alpine Valleys
- Bleasdale Vineyards, Langhorne Creek
- Bremerton Wines, Langhorne Creek
- De Bortoli, Yarra Valley
- Forest Hill Vineyard, Great Southern
- Mulline, Geelong
- Stella Bella Wines, Margaret River
- Trentham Estate, Murray Darling
James Halliday Best New Winery:
- Dilworth & Allain, Macedon Ranges
- Granjoux, Beechworth
- HATCH, Barossa Valley
- Iggy, Barossa Valley
- Jane Eyre, Yarra Valley
- Sami-Odi, Barossa Valley
- Utzinger, Tasmania
- Vinya Vella, Barossa Valley
Dark Horse Winery:
- Amour Wines, Orange
- ChaLou, Orange
- Samson Tall, McLaren Vale
- See Saw Wines, Orange
- Solum, Mornington Peninsula
- The Pawn Wine Co., South Australia
There is also a People’s Choice element to the James Halliday Wine Companion Awards, where you can have your say on your favourite winery experience for the chance to win a prize pack to take home. Read more on that here.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
Lead Image Credit: James Halliday Wine Companion/iStock
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.