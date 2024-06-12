iPhone 16: All the Major News, Leaks and Rumours So Far

Apple has just come off announcing new software features that will be available on the iPhone in iOS 18, but when will we actually see the iPhone this update is built for? September is typically new smartphone season for Apple but we’ve already got rumours circling about some of the things that may be included in the upcoming iPhone 16.

Here are the whispers about the new device so far.

iPhone 16: News and Rumours

Image: Apple

iPhone 16 display and size rumours

A rumour from leaker @URedditor reveals that this next iteration of iPhone could come with the largest screen size yet. Per the leak, via Gizmodo, the 16 Pro’s size will be 6.3 inches (the 15 Pro is 6.1 inches), and the 16 Pro Max could be up to 6.9 inches (the 15 Pro Max is 6.69 inches).

A different leak from Instant Digital reports (via 9to5 Mac) that the display on the new iPhone range may be capable of more intense brightness, reaching a peak of 1,200 nits over the current 1000 maximum.

One last design change that is rumoured for the iPhone 16 is that the back cameras will get a shake up. Rather than the current triangle and diagonal design for the 2-3 cameras that each of the current iPhone models have, images of alleged new cases for the iPhone 16 show a redesigned camera module. This new design would see the lenses stacked vertically on top of each other.

Capture Button

Last year Apple ditched the mute switch for a new Action Button, which users could link to a range of functions. This year the rumour is that the iPhone 16 will also get a new Capture Button, designed to snap pictures quickly. Reports (from 9to5Mac) indicate that the button will be located on the right of the phone and that it might be touch sensitive with swipe abilities.

Additional evidence from 91mobiles shows CAD files of the 16 Pro, which reveal an additional button on the phone’s lower right side.

A18 Pro Chip

As we saw at WWDC, AI is the direction that Apple is moving towards. The tech giant unveiled some of the new capabilities its Apple Intelligence engine is capable of, but to power it, a new chip is likely on the cards.

An analyst note from Jeff Pu at Haitong International Tech Research (and seen by 9to5 Mac) reveals that Apple is moving towards using an A18 Pro chip with a larger die area than that of the A17 Pro, which would allow for more specialised components and increased performance.

iPhone 16 cameras

Cameras are often a focal point of any new iPhone launch, and this year’s iteration will continue that trend. Analyst Jeff Pong (via MacRumours) revealed in a research note that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max would likely be receiving an upgrade to a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens which would allow for the capture of more light – which would be a boost to the current 12-megapixel lens.

iPhone 16 new colours

What is an iPhone launch without new colours to speculate over? Throughout the years we’ve seen Apple’s smartphone come in all sorts of colours. A rumour on Weibo (via 9to5 Mac) suggests the iPhone 16 will be available in seven colours those being: pink, yellow, blue, green, black, white and purple.

iPhones are traditionally always revealed in September by Apple, and there’s no reason to believe that will be any different this year.

We also have no indication of pricing yet, but as a reminder here are the prices of the iPhone 15 range.

iPhone 15 – $1,499

iPhone 15 Plus – $1,649

iPhone 15 Pro – $1,849

iPhone 15 Pro Max – $2,199

We’ll keep this post updated with more news and rumours about the iPhone 16 range as they pop up. Stay tuned!

Lead Image Credit: Apple