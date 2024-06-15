iOS 18 Release Date: When Does It Come Out and What Devices Are Getting It?

The iPhone operating software iOS 18 was somewhat sidelined at Apple’s WWDC 2024 event, with most of the live stream dedicated to the company’s AI efforts, under the ‘Apple intelligence’ name. However, that doesn’t mean all the new features are bad, and it doesn’t mean it isn’t worth updating to when it finally arrives in Australia.

Despite being shouldered alongside OS upgrades across the Apple portfolio, including WatchOS and iPadOS, iOS 18 brings a raft of changes you might have been waiting years for from Apple.

Here’s when you can expect iOS 18 in Australia.

Apple is yet to announce a locked-in release date for iOS 18, but it’ll most likely be out in September 2024.

Most previous iOS versions are released in September, a few months after WWDC, just in time for the latest iPhone release, which will be the iPhone 16 range this year.

Whatever date the iOS 18 update is tipped to ship, expect it to be the next day in Australia, because of timezones.

If you’d like to read about what the new features are, head over here.

A snapshot of the upcoming features. Screenshot: Gizmodo Australia

If you want to get your hands on all the new features a bit early, then good news – iOS 18 is already out in beta, and you can download it right now onto a compatible iPhone. Just be aware that this beta build is probably going to be less stable than what you’re expecting, and it doesn’t represent the full release that will be coming later this year.

Getting beta access requires you to head over to the Apple Developer website, sign in, and enrol in the program. You don’t need to pay anything, while previous OS launches required you to pay a developer fee. These beta builds are more intended for software and hardware heads and less end consumers, so be aware of the rough edges.

What Apple devices are compatible with iOS 18?

iOS 18 is compatible with every device that has iOS 17. This includes the latest range of devices, the iPhone 15 range, but it also includes devices as far back as the second generation iPhone SE, and the iPhone XR. The iPhone 8 range, released in 2017, is not compatible with iOS 18.

Here’s a quick list on the iOS 18 compatible models:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

iPhone SE (second generation), iPhone SE (third generation).

Keep in mind that, although iOS 18 is being broadly rolled out across iPhones, not every phone will be getting the new Apple Intelligence features. You can check if your device is compatible with Apple Intelligence here.

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia