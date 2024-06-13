How to Store Eggs Correctly Amid an Australian Egg Shortage

Adding to the neverending shitstorm of challenges hitting everyday folks right now, it’s now been reported that we’re experiencing something of an Australian egg shortage due to the presence of bird flu. In short, as we shared in this piece recently, an outbreak of avian influenza or “bird flu” in Victoria has led to Coles implementing a modest limit on egg shopping.

With that considered, we thought we’d offer some tips on getting the most out of the egg cartons you do have. Here’s a guide on storing eggs correctly and how to tell if they are off.

How to properly store fresh eggs

People have loads of different preferences on where/how they like to store their eggs once they’ve taken them home. Do you pop them in the pantry? Do you keep them in the carton in the fridge? Or do you like to put them into those special nooks some fridges have?

According to the Australian Eggs website, there is only one correct answer.

…store them in their original carton in the refrigerator as soon as possible after purchase. Cartons reduce water loss and protect flavours from other foods being absorbed into the eggs. Storing eggs loose, or in specially designed sections of the refrigerator is not recommended as this also exposes eggs to greater risk of damage.

Basically, the food pros said that temperature changes are not ideal for these guys, and leaving a cold egg out at room temperature for too long can cause sweating which may lead to bacteria growth.

How long can you keep a carton?

Bought a carton and wondering how long you have to use it? Well, the best place to find your answer is likely to be the use by date (naturally). In saying that, however, Australian Eggs states that you can keep them in the fridge for up to six weeks.

How to tell if eggs are off

Sticking to the six-week freshness rule is all well and good, but what happens if you’re still unsure about whether or not the eggs in your carton have gone off?

There’s a hack for that. The Aussie food website writes that you should pop the suspicious eggo in a bowl of water.

Fresh eggs will stay at the bottom of the bowl while older eggs float because of the large air cell that forms in its base.

Outside of all that, the only other thing to keep in mind while shopping is that you should check cartons to make sure the shells are clean and not cracked, and always pay attention to the use-by date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock