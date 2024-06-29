How to Change Lock Screen Shortcuts in iOS 18 (or Remove Them Entirely)

With iOS 18, Apple is adding a number of new customization options for the iPhone’s various menus. Along with the Control Center, you will be able to change the shortcuts that appear on the lock screen of your iPhone, meaning you can swap out those camera and flashlight shortcuts to something else.

How to change lock screen shortcuts in iOS 18

To change the shortcuts on your iPhone’s lock screen, you need to lock the device and wake its display. Next, hold the screen and hit Customize. Tap Lock Screen and you’ll now see the lock screen customization screen. You can tap the minus button next to the two shortcuts near the bottom of the display, and then tap the plus button.

This will open a pop-up that lets you search for shortcuts to add to your iPhone’s lock screen. I’ve added Recognize Music and Alarm since I use those functions regularly. However, you’re free to go through the list and choose whatever works best for you. There are two very useful options—Open App and Shortcuts—that let you place any app or shortcut from your phone directly on the lock screen.

In case you’re unsure about removing the Camera app from the lock screen, you can still access it by swiping left on the lock screen, which tends to be faster than holding the lock screen camera shortcut anyway.

You don’t have to use any shortcuts on the lock screen

While it may be tempting to place custom shortcuts on your iPhone’s lock screen in iOS 18, you also have the choice to remove the old shortcuts entirely and not replace them. This is great for people who keep accidentally firing up the flashlight, camera, or other actions mapped to the lock screen buttons—or for those who simply like a more minimalist aesthetic.