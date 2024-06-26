How to Make Homemade Pasta With Everyday Items In Your Pantry

Did you know that you can make homemade pasta with just flour, eggs, and salt? Without one of those fancy machines?! Thanks to TikTok, we’ve discovered that making homemade pasta really is that quick and simple. Here’s how to do it.

How to make homemade pasta

What You’ll Need (4 servings)

400 grams of all purpose flour

4 eggs

1 tsp salt

4 tsp olive oil (optional)

How to Do It

Mix the flour and salt in the bowl until combined. Put the flour mixture on a dry surface, and create a well to put your egg in. Place the egg in the well (and optional olive oil), and whisk with a fork to help break up the yolk. Combine the mixture together, and knead for about 5-7 minutes until it forms a ball. Wrap the dough in glad wrap, and put it in the fridge for about 30 minutes to let it rest. Get a rolling pin and flatten out the dough until it’s about 1-2 cm thick. Then slice them into strips to create your very own linguine!

So now that you’ve got homemade pasta, what now? Well, you can actually make a bunch of sauces from ingredients found in your pantry to make an entire meal as well. Here are some of our favourite sauces to make below.

Caramelised Tomato Sauce With Brown Butter

Packed with a bunch of flavour, this sauce is just that right amount of tangy and sweet.

Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Sauce

This sauce is creamy, cheesy, and full of flavour, and only needs 2 ingredients (3 if you want it extra salty). A win win in our books.

Cucumber Butter Sauce

Bear with me here, this sauce is actually incredible. It’s savoury, just that little bit sweet, and incredibly fresh. Why not give it a whirl.

Vegan Tomato Sauce

Don’t like the buttery taste in some pasta sauces? This vegan sauce gives the same flavour of a classic tomato based sauce, but without that thick buttery flavour.

Now you can ditch the store bought pasta and swap it out for your very own homemade pasta, and even save some cash while you’re at it.

