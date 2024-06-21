EURO 2024 Results Today: Which Teams Are Performing the Best So Far?

The EURO 2024 has officially kicked off, and we’ve already seen some great games play out. If you’re a little behind on the EURO 2024 results for today or just want some insight into the results so far, allow us to offer some assistance.

Ahead, we’ll share a break down of the most recent results from the EURO 2024 Cup, and what football fans can expect going forward.

EURO 2024 results today: What’s the latest?

MUNICH, GERMANY – JUNE 17: A general view as pitch attendees layout the UEFA EURO 2024 banners on the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Romania and Ukraine at Munich Football Arena on June 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

On June 21, 2024, we had Denmark vs England play out at 2:00 am AEST and Spain vs Italy and 5:00 am AEST. Here are the results of those games.

Denmark (1) vs England (1)

England scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, with Denmark equalising in the 33rd. There were a few close calls later in the game, but neither team was able to take out the win. As a result of today’s game, England will need at least draw with Slovenia for qualification into the Round of 16 phase of the EURO 2024, and Denmark will qualify if they win against Serbia. However, if England beats Slovenia and tops their group, Denmark only needs a draw in their next game.

Spain (1) vs Italy (0)

Spain dominated early in the game, with many attempts on goal, but wasn’t able to land one until Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori scored an unfortunate own goal in the 55th minute. With this win, Spain is comfortably sitting at the top of its group, with Italy now needing to at least achieve a draw result in their game against Croatia if they are to get automatic qualification into the Round of 16 phase of the EURO 2024.

UEFA EURO 2024 results so far

The team group ranking results for the EURO 2024 competition look like this as of today (June 21):

Group A: Germany (6 points), Switzerland (4 points), Scotland (1 point), Hungary (0 points)

Germany (6 points), Switzerland (4 points), Scotland (1 point), Hungary (0 points) Group B: Spain (6 points), Italy (3 points), Croatia (1 points), Albania (1 point)

Spain (6 points), Italy (3 points), Croatia (1 points), Albania (1 point) Group C: England (4 points), Denmark (2 points), Slovenia (2 points), Serbia (0 points)

England (4 points), Denmark (2 points), Slovenia (2 points), Serbia (0 points) Group D: Netherlands (3 points), France (3 points), Austria (0 points), Poland (0 points)

Netherlands (3 points), France (3 points), Austria (0 points), Poland (0 points) Group E: Romania (3 points), Slovakia (3 points), Ukraine (0 points), Belgium (0 points)

Romania (3 points), Slovakia (3 points), Ukraine (0 points), Belgium (0 points) Group F: Turkiye (3 points), Portugal (3 points), Czechia (0 points), Georgia (0 points)

As we are in the second round of the group stages of the competition, we also have some teams who have officially qualified for the Round of 16. Here are the results of which teams have qualified so far in the EURO 2024:

Germany

Spain

We’ll keep this article updated with all the latest news on the results for the EURO 2024 so far, so keep a keen eye!

