The Emma Sleep Luxe Breeze Mattress Is a Hot Sleeper’s Not-So-Wet Dream

If you’re afflicted with the dreaded hot sleep curse, you’ll know how much it sucks to wake up in a sweaty mess after an otherwise good night’s rest. Could a cooling mattress be the solution to this moist problem? I took Emma Sleep’s Luxe Breeze Mattress for a spin to find out.

To be clear, I don’t wake up in a puddle of sweat every day, but I definitely sleep on the warmer side of the spectrum, so when Emma Sleep offered to send me their cooling mattress, I was certainly intrigued. Not only was I interested to see if I could tell the difference between it and my previous mattress, but also whether it would have any affect on how I slept now that it’s winter here.

What’s in the box?

Formerly known as the Emma Diamond II Mattress, the Luxe Breeze claims to offer a 22 per cent cooler sleep, thanks to its ThermoSync technology. According to the product page on the Emma Sleep website, this is “Based on conducted tests of ThermoSync’s thermal effusivity against Emma Diamond Degree Foam.”

“Thermal effusivity measures a material’s ability to exchange heat with the environment. Higher thermal effusivity indicates that a material feels cooler to the touch.”

In other words, the material within the mattress is better at absorbing and redistributing heat away from it, which can help keep your body temperature constant. I won’t bore you with all the details, but if you’re interested in the nitty gritty on each layer, you can find all the details here.

Like others in the mattress-in-a-box category, Emma Sleep’s mattresses come delivered to your door in a big cardboard box. From there, it’s just a matter of opening the box, pulling the rolled-up mattress onto your bed frame and cutting open the plastic. It’ll naturally unfurl and inflate once the internal layer of plastic is breached. I gotta tell ya, there’s something so satisfying about hearing the air rush in and the whole thing inflate before your eyes.

Emma Sleep recommends letting the mattress sit for about five hours before using it, so if you can unpack it in the morning that’s probably best. I also found that the mattress felt better on the second and third nights of sleep, so you might not be getting its full potential on the first night. At least, that’s what I felt.

Is the Emma Sleep cooling mattress as cool as it claims?

So, could I feel the difference between my previous mattress and this one? Absolutely. I haven’t had a huge amount of time with it yet (a couple of weeks at the time of writing), but I can confidently say I’ve not woken up hot or sweaty once.

One night, I got out of bed to get a glass of water and when I returned, the bed was nowhere near as warm as my previous one would be. It’s impressive how cool it felt after only a few minutes away. I will say, however, that I do like coming back to that warm feeling this time of year, but hey, we can’t have everything.

While the cooling certainly seems to do its job, I’ve not felt too cold at night either, which I was kinda curious about, given we’re well and truly into the winter months now. If anything, I’d be more confident getting a bigger, warmer doona knowing the temperature underneath can be effectively regulated by the Emma Sleep mattress. Whether there’s a threshold to that regulation is uncertain, though.

As I mentioned earlier, the first night on the Luxe Breeze was a bit of an adjustment. It’s hard to know whether this is because my previous mattress was fairly different, or whether it just needed a couple of days to truly reach its final form. After a couple of weeks, I can confidently say that it’s a comfortable mattress with plenty of support, even if it is a little firmer than what I’m used to.

Put it this way, I haven’t woken up with a sore back or shoulders since I’ve been sleeping on it, and that tends to happen to me at least once a month. So far so good on that front. I’ll update this article after a few months with any new experiences between now and then.

Like similar foam/spring hybrid mattresses, the Luxe Breeze offers edge-to-edge support, so you can sleep super close to either edge with just as much support as the middle of the bed. Any movement is also sufficiently dampened, so if your partner tosses and turns throughout the night, it’s less likely to disturb you.

All Emma Sleep mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, free shipping and returns, and a 100-night trial period, so if it’s not up to your standard, you can get a refund.

Where can you buy the Luxe Breeze?

From June 18 to July 1, 2024, you can get the Emma Sleep Luxe Breeze mattress for 55 per cent off the normal price of $1,869. That means prices start from $841. The mattress company has plenty of other offers as part of its EOFY sales. You can check out everything here.