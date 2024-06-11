Copa América 2024: When and Where You Can Watch Every Game Live in Australia

It’s an exciting time in the calendar for football fans as the CONCACAF Men’s Copa America approaches for 2024. The major sporting event, which runs every four years, sees teams from the American continent compete against one another for the tournament Copa (cup). If you’re hoping to watch the Copa America’s games from Australia, here is your guide on what to expect and where you can watch it all live at home.

When is the 2024 CONCACAF Men’s Copa America?

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images and CONCACAF

In 2024, the CONCACAF Copa America is slated to kick off on June 20, 2024. The tournament will run through to July 14, which is when we’ll see the Grand Final play out.

What time are the Copa America games airing in Australia?

The tournament will kick off on June 20, 2024 at 10:00 am AEST with a game between Argentina and Canada.

In positive news for Aussie football fans, the competition will be airing at a far more desirable time than the EURO 2024, which is playing out in the wee hours here in Australia. Here is a general break down of the game times at the 2024 Men’s Copa America.

First couple of games kick off at 10:00 am AEST. From this point on, most days will have two games played, with times structured as follows:

Game 1: 8:00 am AEST

8:00 am AEST Game 2: 10:00 am or 11:00 am AEST

See more on the full schedule here.

Where can I watch the Copa America in Australia?

Like many major sporting tournaments, the Copa America is an event that you’ll need to pay to watch in Australia (sigh). Unless you’re catching games live in the wee hours at a sports bar or your mate’s place, you’ll need to sign up for an Optus Sport membership to watch this one.

Certain Optus customers can access a subscription for only $6.99 per month, but others will need to fork out $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual plan.

Where is the event being held?

The 2024 Men’s Copa America is being hosted by the United States, with the first leg of the tournament beginning in Atlanta. Get ready for some early start times, Australia.

2024 Copa America: Which teams are playing?

Now, onto the fun stuff. Which teams will be competing in the 2024 Copa America?

In total, 16 teams are preparing to play in the major football tournament, spanning across Central, South and North America. Those are:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

The United States

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Perú

Uruguay

Venezuela

There will be 32 matches to watch across the entire tournament.

Who won the last tournament?

Argentina is the most recent winner of the Copa America men’s tournament (like the World Cup). They defeated Brazil in the 2021 final, so Brazil is likely looking to prove themselves this time around.

Looking at the history of the tournament, Uruguay and Argentina have won the most titles overall.

Lead Image Credit: Photo Thiago Ribeiro/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images