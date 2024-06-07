Timeline Cleanser: Here Are Some Award-Winning Funny Pet Pictures

It’s Friday. Let’s start off the weekend (or long weekend for some) right with a timeline cleanser of some funny pets. The 2024 Comedy Pet Photo Award winners have been announced and honestly it’s just what we all need after a long working week.

The photo competition, created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, and is designed to show the positive impact that pets can have on our lives. The competition is now in its fifth year, with the winner taking home a £500 cash prize.

For this year’s winner and some other epic runners up, continue scrolling and, please, enjoy!

Comedy Pet Photo Award winners 2024

2024 Overall Winner and Dog Category Winner

© Sarah Haskell /Comedy Pets

“Hector saw the cat do it…so thought he would give it a try ….and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. But the cat made it look so easy…” – Sarah Haskell

Cat Category Winner 2024

© Kenichi Morinaga /Comedy Pets

“Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world.” – Kenichi Morinaga

Horse Category Winner 2024

© Debby Thomas/Comedy Pets

“This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs.” – Debby Thomas

People’s Choice Award Winner 2024

© Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets

“It’s like being in the jungle.” – Kazutoshi Ono

If you want to continue the joy, feel free to peruse the full list of winners here.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024