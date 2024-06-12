10 Pieces of Essential Camping Gear for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Before you head off on a camping trip or a wilderness hike, it always pays to be prepared with the necessary gear. We’ve collected a few pieces of equipment that deserve a spot in your travel pack and overnight kit, which range from powerful pocket torches to self-inflating mattresses and portable generators.

Here are some essential pieces of camping gear and accessories for your next outdoor adventure.

EcoFlow River 2 Portable Power Station

If your two passions are the outdoors and technology, then a portable power station could be an essential piece of your camping gear. The EcoFlow River 2 is a 256Wh capacity portable power station with an output of 300W, which will let you keep your tech charged even when you’re nowhere near a power point. Shop it here (now $499, down from $649)

Naturehike Lightweight Camping Tent (Two Person)

If you’re going camping, there’s one piece of gear you’ll need – a tent. This Naturehike tent is lightweight, making it a great option if you need something portable that won’t weigh down your travel kit. It can hold up to two people, with multiple layers that work together to protect you from the wind and rain. Shop it here (now $177.65, down from $209)

Blukar Rechargeable LED Torch

A good torch is an essential piece of camping gear – you never know when you’ll need one. This one from Blukar is a reliable, pocket-sized LED torch with a maximum brightness of 2,000 lumens and a throw distance of up to 180 meters. It also comes with four different lighting modes. Shop it here ($19.99)

Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker

If you’re someone who can’t start their day without a hot cup of coffee, this portable espresso maker will let you make a hot cuppa, no matter how far you are away from home. All you need to do is add some fine coffee grounds and water to the Wacaco Nanopresso, and a hot cup of coffee is just a button press away. Shop it here ($108.90)

Everbeam H6 Pro LED Headlamp

If you’re a fan of night hikes or exploring dark caves, this head torch is an invaluable piece of gear. The Everbeam H6 Pro head torch will give you the illumination that you need, while also freeing up both of your hands. It has a maximum brightness of 650 lumens, a 1,200mAh battery and motion control for hands-free use. It’s also IPX4 water resistant, so you can keep it lit if it’s raining. Shop it here ($29.99)

Coleman Fyre Knight Portable Gas Stove

Just because you’re not at home doesn’t mean you can’t cook a hot meal. This lightweight Coleman two-burner camping stove is a great way to cook meals while camping. It comes with 360-degree WindBlock technology to protect you from any harsh winds and two independent burners. It’s also easily cleanable, so you can pack up and head out without an issue. Shop it here (now $225, down from $369.99)

Elegear Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad (198 x 69cm)

Inflatable mattresses are an essential part of a camping trip, but blowing one up can take all of your lung power and then some. This sleeping mat will help you avoid overexerting yourself by being self-inflating. All you need to do is lay it out, open the pneumatic valve and this 8.1cm thick, memory foam sleeping mat will blow itself up. Shop it here ($99.99)

BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank

A portable power bank is a handy accessory to have in general, but doubly so when you’re out camping. This 10,000mAh power bank will help you keep your phone charged, and includes a compass and a built-in LED torch, making it a great multi-use camping accessory. You can also charge this power bank with solar energy, so you can keep it juiced while you’re out and about. Shop it here ($48.99)

Down Under Quilted Fleece Outdoor Blanket

If your hiking goal involves heading out to somewhere special to have a nice lunch, you’ll need somewhere nice to sit. This extra thick outdoor blanket will give you somewhere comfortable to park yourself after a long trek. It also has a fleecy side, making it a great option in the colder months. This outdoor blanket also makes for a good general-purpose picnic rug, and can also help add an extra layer of matting inside your tent. Shop it here ($54.99)

CamelBak Eddy+ Stainless Steel Water Bottle (1L)

Whether you’re going for a short hike or plan to camp for a few days, a good water bottle is an essential piece of gear. This CamelBak bottle is made from sturdy stainless steel, double walled insulation and can hold up to one litre of liquid. It also includes a flip straw, for quick and easy sippage. Shop it here (now $40, down from $89.99)

Image: Wacaco/EcoFlow/Coleman