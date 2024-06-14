From the Sharmas to the Featheringtons, Here’s Your Ultimate Guide to the Bridgerton Family Tree

Bridgerton Season 3 is here, baby. And with it, we’re expecting a whole lot of fresh High Society scandal. The Bridgerton family, their potential partners and all the gossipy folks that make up the ton are here to consume our every waking moment once again – but how well do you know the show’s characters?
If you’re a little confused by the Bridgerton family tree and the placements of all the other big names in High Society in the series, here’s a simple reminder so you’re fully prepped for all the drama in Season 3.
Table of contents
The Bridgerton family tree
Daphne Bridgerton
Daphne Basset (neé Bridgerton) and her love story with the Duke (Simon Basset) were the central elements of Bridgerton Season 1. She is the fourth child in the family and the eldest daughter of the bunch.
Anthony Bridgerton
Anthony is the starring Bridgerton in Season 2, and he is the eldest Bridgerton child in the family tree.
In Season 1, we see that Anthony is friends with Simon Basset – he is actually the reason the Duke and Daphne cross paths. Throughout Season 1 this Bridgerton has a casual fling with Siena Rosso, but in Season 2, we saw his love story with Kate Sharma develop.
Benedict Bridgerton
Benedict is the second child in the Bridgerton family tree, and he is the central character of the book An Offer from a Gentleman.
In Season 1 of the show, we saw Benedict experiment with his sex life at assorted parties (some thought a queer storyline was on the way, but, alas, no). Love has not entered his life just yet, but a sexual relationship with Genevieve Delacroix did kick off.
Colin Bridgerton
Ah, sweet young Colin. The third eldest Bridgerton son found himself embroiled in something of a love triangle in Season 1 of the show.
Penelope Featherington has long had feelings for Colin, but he temporarily became engaged to Marina Thompson – unaware that she was pregnant with another man at the time (big Regency-era scandal). In Season 3, we see the birth of #Polin – as Colin and Penelope discover their feelings for one another.
Eloise Bridgerton
Eloise Bridgerton is the fifth eldest Bridgerton sibling and second daughter.
She has no interest in romance or men and is far more drawn in by literature and education. She has long been intrigued by the mystery of who Lady Whistledown is, and once she learned that it was, in fact, her best friend Penelope, their relationship broke down.
Francesca Bridgerton
We don’t know all that much about Miss Francesca aside from the fact that she is the sixth-eldest Bridgerton sibling and third daughter in the family tree.
During Season 1, Francesca left to practice pianoforte with their Aunt Winnie. In Season 3, she will return, played by a different actress. Hannah Dodd will be stepping into the role.
Gregory Bridgerton
Gregory is one of the youngest Bridgerton children in the family tree. He tends to play with Hyacinth a fair bit. He doesn’t have a huge role as yet, but that’ll change in time.
Hyacinth Bridgerton
Hyacinth Bridgerton is the youngest child in the family tree and she’s very excited by the idea of seeing her siblings enter into high society. Bless.
Viscount Edmund Bridgerton
Lord Bridgerton was the patriarch of the family, but died while his wife Victoria was pregnant with their youngest child, Hyacinth.
Violet Bridgerton
Violet Bridgerton is widow to Edmund and mother to all eight Bridgerton children. She assists with the planning of the social debuts of her daughters, and plays a fairly active role in guiding her children through the highs and lows of romance.
Bridgerton’s High Society
Simon Basset
Season 1’s main man, the Duke (Simon Basset), was the face that captured a fandom in the early days of Bridgerton. A former ‘rake’ (fuckboi) turned romantic lead and husband to Daphne, this is the man that won the affections of most of us watching at home.
Though the Duke remains a part of the Bridgerton family tree, we haven’t seen him since Season 1.
Queen Charlotte
Queen Charlotte is a gossip-obsessed, fabulous leader and wife to King George III. She is also the star of the series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Marina Thompson
As mentioned earlier, Marina Thompson found herself up the duff after a brief love affair and became engaged to Colin Bridgerton in an attempt to hide the pregnancy from High Society.
Siena Rosso
Anthony Bridgerton’s casual(ish) lover in Season 1 and a talented opera singer.
Lady Danbury
Lady Danbury is one of the more influential members of the ton. She is Simon’s mentor, and has cared for him since he was a child.
Lady Whistledown
The anonymous gossip writer who reports on the scandals that hit the ton. Lady Whistledown is, in fact, Penelope Featherington, but the people of High Society are yet to learn that.
Will Mondrich
The Duke’s good friend and boxing buddy. Will is a club owner in the ton, who enters into High Society when his son is left a title and estate.
Alice Mondrich
Alice is Will’s wife, and it was her great-aunt who died and left their son Nicky an estate and a title in Season 3 of Bridgerton. Alice takes a minute to adjust to High Society but eventually finds her way well.
Mrs. Varley
The longtime housekeeper in the Featherington household.
Genevieve Delacroix
The ton’s stylish Modiste (or dressmaker) who has a way of spreading news around town.
Penelope Featherington
The youngest Featherington child and our very own Lady Whistledown. Penelope is good friends with Eloise and cousins with Marina – she has had a crush on Colin for some time now.
Prudence Featherington
Prudence is the eldest Featherington child and a fellow debutante to Daphne in season 1. She’s very intent on landing a husband – so far, no luck – and she isn’t particularly kind.
Philipa Featherington
Philipa is the middle child of the Featherington family tree in Bridgerton and has also had trouble finding a husband due to family’s circumstances.
Lady Portia Featherington
Portia Featherington is the matriarch of the family, and she is intent on getting her daughters married off soon. She was also responsible for locking Marina away because of her pregnancy. Messed up.
Kate Sharma
Kate Sharma is the whip-smart leading lady of Season 2 of Bridgerton. She joined the Bridgerton family tree once she became Anthony’s wife.
Edwina Sharma
Edwina is the younger, well-mannered sister of Kate and the woman whom Anthony thought he’d start a life with during Season 2 of Bridgerton.
Mary Sharma
The character of Mary in Bridgerton Season 2 is mother to Edwina and Kate Sharma.
Theo Sharpe
Theo is described as “a printer’s assistant who fights for justice”, and he develops a close friendship (maybe more?) with Eloise in Season 2.
Brimsley
Brimsley is Queen Charlotte’s right hand man, and we learn more about this character in her series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. We also learn of his love affair with the King’s right hand man, Reynolds.
For all of you waiting patiently, Season 3 (Part 1) of the Bridgerton series is streaming on Netflix from May 16, 2024.
This article on the characters that make up the Bridgerton family tree has been updated since its original publish date.
Lead Image Credit: Netflix
