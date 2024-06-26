Here Are the Best Rice Cookers to Make a Perfect Serving of Rice

Cooking rice in a saucepan is something I’ve tried once and miserably failed at, and honestly why let a good saucepan go to waste when there is actual cookware that does the job for you? So to make our lives easier, I’ve come up with a list of the best rice cookers money can buy at The Good Guys.

The Best rice cookers on the market

Kambrook Rice Express 5 Cup Cooker

Starting off strong with a classic style appliance. With a removable non-stick bowl for a quick and effortless clean, and a glass lid to help you check that it stays nice and fluffy, this product is a dream. It’s simple to use, and once the rice is cooked, it’ll keep it warm til you’re ready to serve.

Breville The Set & Serve 8 Cup Rice Cooker

Prepping for a dinner party has never been easier with the Breville Cooker. It has all the top features of a typical appliance, with the non-stick bowl and glass lid for easy use. But the best part is that it cooks about 8 cups of rice for you in one go so it’s one less thing to think about when hosting a cosy dinner with friends and family.

Russell Hobbs Turbo Rice Cooker

Looking for a bit of a fancier appliance that does more than just cooking rice? The Russell Hobbs version has you covered. With a massive 10 cup capacity for rice, this appliance also includes a steam basket if you ever feel like chucking on some vegetables, bao, or even dumplings to go alongside your rice.

Tefal Easy Rice & Slow Cooker

This Tefal Easy Rice and Slow Cooker has everything you want and more. This appliance features a huge 8 preset program to help you cook white rice, brown rice, porridge, soup, stews, and steamed vegetables. You can also reheat leftovers, tenderise meat in slow cook mode, and keep meals warm for up to a massive 12 hours.

Panasonic Deluxe 10 Cup Rice Cooker

The Panasonic Deluxe Cooker really does it all. You can pick the texture of your rice from 16 different menu modes; from white rice, to quinoa, brown rice, and even sticky rice, this appliance covers all bases. You can even bake a cake in it! The built-in steamer also helps you cook steamed vegetables, fish, and other meats. With all the detachable components, it also makes it a breeze to use and clean.

