7 Top Amazon Finds To Keep You Warm This Winter

If this autumn was any indicator of how cold winter is about to be, then we better buckle up for a chilly winter. Luckily for you, we found a bunch of Amazon winter items that will keep you warm and cosy, and will save you from turning the heating on 24/7.

Best Winter products on Amazon Australia

Disposable Hand Warmers

Wanting to stay warm on a budget has never been so easy. These disposable hand warmers are so simple to use, just take it out of the container, shake the bag, and it’ll get warm in about 15 to 30 minutes! Chuck them in your pocket to stay warm on cold nights out, or just hold them in your hands while watching TV, the possibilities are endless. The best part is that they last up to about 10 hours.

Electric Hand Warmers

For a more eco-friendly option, the electric rechargeable hand warmers will do just the trick. With 4 different modes of warmth, ranging from 46°C to a hot 62°C, pick the comfiest option for whatever suits your needs. With the magnetic feature, you can keep both warmers together or separate them into 2 and keep them snug in the palm of your hands. They’ve also got a huge battery life of up to 16 hours depending on the setting you put it in.

Thermal Socks

You can’t go wrong with a pair of warm socks this winter. Made with 80% Merino wool, these cosy and soft thermal socks are built for extreme weather conditions, and actually regulate body temperature; keeping you warm when it’s cold and cooler when it’s hot. A perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

Fleece Blanket

A fluffy blanket is an essential for those winter nights. This reversible blanket is not only made with flannel but has a sherpa lining to keep you extra cosy on all occasions.

Robe

A robe is essentially a blanket you can wear, so if you find it hard getting out of bed in the morning because of how cold it is, or walking around the house in general, chuck on a robe to keep that warmth in. They even have pockets!

Giant Heat Bag

Did you know that giant wearable heat bags existed? Well, now you do. Chuck this in the microwave for 2 minutes, strap it on your waist and go about your day like normal. The only difference is that you’re now extra cosy and warm.

Thermos

Want a cheaper alternative to those fancy water bottles you see on the internet? Look no further. Amazon’s got you covered with a leak proof stainless steel thermos bottle that keeps your beverages hot for a whole 24 hours.

Looking at other ways to stay warm this winter? Check out our list of electric and heated blankets here.

Lead Image Credit: Amazon