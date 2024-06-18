ALDI Shoppers Are Obsessing Over These Cheap Cast Iron Cooking Pieces

ALDI shoppers are running to their local stores right now in an effort to snap up the supermarket’s viral cast iron cooking collection. If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have seen a wave of creators sharing their excitement at getting their hands on the full range – with pieces starting from only $4.99. If you’ve ever bought cast iron cookware before, you’ll know that is seriously cheap.

Here’s a quick look at the full Crofton cast iron cooking range that’s been available at ALDI since June 8, and how much it’ll set you back.

ALDI cast iron cooking range

Made up of eight different cast iron pieces, the Crofton range starts at $4.99 and maxes out at only $34.99 for the most expensive item in the collection. The range is available in three different colours: blue, white and green, and each item comes with a 5-year warranty.

Per the ALDI website, the items in the cast iron collection boast a 3-layer enamel coating for better durability, and according to the folks who have gotten their hands on the range, the items have some decent weight to them.

Here is what is available in the viral ALDI cast iron range:

Cast Iron Saucepan, $19.99

Cast Iron Grill Pan, $19.99

Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $26.99

Cast Iron French Pan, $34.99

Cast Iron Roaster, $26.99

Cast Iron Frypan, $19.99

Ceramic Mini Baking Dishes 2pk, $4.99

Cast Iron Trivets, $7.99

As you’re probably expecting, these items are selling out fast and many stores are showing they have indeed sold out, but there are places that seem to have stock on hand still. If you’d like to check your local ALDI for cast iron stock, you can do so here.

And if you need advice on how to care for your cast iron cooking pieces, here’s a guide on that.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok/iStock