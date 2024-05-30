When Do the Olympics Start, and How Can Aussies Watch All the Action Live?

Sports fans, it’s almost that time. The 2024 Paris Olympics are on the way, so here is your comprehensive guide to when the Olympics start, who will represent team green and gold, and how you can watch sports events live in Australia.

When are the 2024 Olympics?

The “Les Phryges” mascots for the 2024 Olympic Games. What Time Is The Olympic Opening Ceremony? (Photo by Frank Molter/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Olympic Games, an international sporting event that comes around once every four years, is on its way back for 2024.

In 2024, the Paris Olympics are slated to kick off on Wednesday, July 24 and will have a total of 329 medal events play out across 19 packed days.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for a couple of days after the official starting date of the Paris 2024 Olympics, on July 26. Mark your calendars!

If you happen to be in Europe at that time of year (lucky you), you can purchase tickets to Olympic events now. See more on how to do that here.

Additionally, ahead of the Paris Olympics start date, a teaser for the ‘look of the games’ was released, giving sports fans a taste of what’s to come. You can check that out here:

After the completion of the Paris Olympics, the Paralympic Games will follow. These are slated to run from Wednesday, August 28, 2024, through until Sunday, September 8, 2024.

What time is the Olympic Opening Ceremony?

As we mentioned above, the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony is slated for Friday, July 26. The event is set to run from 7:30 pm through to 11:15 pm Paris local time, which translates to 3:30 am to 7:15 am AEST. Yep, it’s going to be an early one, pals.

For the first time ever, the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympics will not be held in a stadium. Instead, Paris 2024 will see its opening event held on the river Seine.

When does the 2024 Paris Olympics end?

After 19 days of competitive sport, the Paris Olympic Games will come to a close on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Where are the Summer Olympics in 2024?

Via Olympic Games official website. What Time Is The Olympic Opening Ceremony?

As you can probably deduce from the name of the event, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are being held in Paris, France.

In an effort to reduce the event’s carbon footprint, 95 per cent of the 2024 Olympics will be hosted at existing venues in Paris. Some key venues that will be used throughout the tournament include the Château De Versailles, the Eiffel Tower Stadium, the Grand Palais and La Concorde.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics in Australia

Image supplied: Stan

Now, onto the good stuff. If you’re wanting to watch all the greatest moments of the Paris Olympics live in 2024, the place to do that is across the Nine Network (which we happen to be a part of).

You’ll be able to watch events live and free on Channel 9 and 9Now, which is already streaming memorable moments from past Olympic Games.

In addition to that, Stan Sport will steam every Olympic event live and ad-free, with the biggest sports moments shared in 4K Ultra HD. On Stan Sport, you’ll also be able to access a comprehensive on-demand offering, with both replays and exclusive mini add ons.

Further to that, Stan Sport will be offering eight international (exclusive) Olympic channels, showcasing coverage from France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

And finally, the streaming service will have two daily shows covering Paris Olympics action: Olympics Daily and Paris Preview hosted by Tara Rushton and Adam Peacock.

If you want to access all this additional Olympic content, you’ll need to sign up for Stan Sport, which is an add-on service for Stan subscribers. It will cost you $15 per month in addition to your standard subscription to the streamer.

Who’s representing Australia at the 2024 Olympics?

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

At the time of publishing, 100 athletes have been selected for the Australian Olympic Team. They’ll be representing Australia in a total of 13 different sports, including water polo, athletics, boxing, sailing and more.

You can keep up to date with the Aussie team here.

Will the Matildas play in The Olympics?

If you’re still hyped up on Matildas fever after the Women’s World Cup, you’ll be excited to know that you can cheer on our girls again in the Paris Olympics.

The Matildas will be in Group B of the women’s football competition, playing against the USA, Germany, Zambia, or Morocco. Their first Olympic game will be against Germany on July 25, 2024, at 3.00 am AEST at the Stade de Marseille, Marseille.

If you’re wondering about the men’s team, the Socceroos, the team’s qualifying campaign is still running. Watch this space.

How many sports will be at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

According to the Olympic website, 32 sports are included in the Summer lineup. Different iterations of the same type of sport (e.g., Basketball and Basketball 3×3) are counted as one sport only.

The full list of events are listed out for you below:

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Basketball 3X3

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Cycling Bmx Freestyle

Cycling Bmx Racing

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Road

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Trampoline

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

We’ll keep updating this piece with more details on the Paris 2024 Olympics as they get closer, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest updates.

Lead Image Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Australian Olympic Team Instagram