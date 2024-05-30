Matildas Upcoming Games: When and Where You Can Watch Our Girls Play Live Next

It’s all football all day right now, with a heap of exciting tournaments coming our way, but right now, we’ve got the Matildas’ next games front of mind. If you’re keen to watch the next Matildas games live, here is everything you need to know about what’s coming.

When are the Matildas playing next?

When are the Matildas playing next? (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images )

The Matildas have two international friendly matches slated for the next week, both of which are against China.

Here’s a breakdown of the dates of these matches:

Matildas vs China PR: Friday, May 31 at 8:10 pm AEST

Matildas vs China PR: Monday, June 3 at 7:40 pm AEST

Where are the Matildas playing next?

The first Matildas vs China PR match will be played at Adelaide Oval, with the second game being played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where can I watch the next Matildas games?

When are the Matildas playing next? Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

If you’re looking to watch the next Matildas games live at home, you can stream those games live on Channel 10, 10 Bold (in Perth only), as well as on streaming services 10 Play and Paramount+.

How about tickets? Where can I get those?

Tickets for both upcoming Matildas matches have been available for some time now, so both appear to be sold out now. But you can check availability and costs on the team’s website here. You never know!

Who is playing in the Matildas squad?

The starting lineup for the Matildas vs China PR games has been announced, and it features a lot of familiar faces, like Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Hayley Raso and Mary Fowler (and more).

Notably, Sam Kerr will not be playing as she recovers from an injury.

The Matildas and the Paris 2024 Olympics

While we’ve got you, it’s also worth noting that you can start purchasing tickets to Paris Olympics events now, too. Our girls have qualified for the Olympic football tournament and will be competing in Group B against the USA, Germany, Zambia, or Morocco.

Their first Olympic game will be against Germany on July 25, 2024, at 3.00 am AEST at the Stade de Marseille, Marseille. If you want to tune into that one live at home, it’ll be aired on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport.

You can read more about that here.

