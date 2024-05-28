16 Viral TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth Your Money

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

From honest reviews and lifehacks, to dance trends and viral products, TikTok is a treasure trove of video content. Some of the best content comes in the form of viral product videos, especially the ‘Amazon finds’ and ‘TikTok made me buy it’ trends, where people share their opinion of products that they love.

Some examples of this include office gadgets made famous by TikTok, and viral Kmart products like the laundry hamper cabinet. We decided to make a list of our favourite trending products, so you’ll never be out of the loop again.

Here are some of the best viral and trending ‘TikTok made me buy it’ products.

The best viral products from TikTok

Balkwan Sunset Lamp

This LED sunset lamp is loved by influencers because it recreates golden hour lighting by projecting the light to a specific area of the room. Amazon Australia ($31.99)

Shark Flexstyle

When it comes to trending products, nothing is more iconic than the Shark Flexstyle. TikTok was flooded with videos of people with flawless curls for a while there, and we all have the Flexstyle to thank. Even we loved it. You can read our review here. Sephora ($500)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

If you need a reason to take better care of your lips, let it be this sleeping mask that went viral on TikTok. Users rave about it for keeping their lips hydrated overnight and the way it helps repair cracked lips. Sephora ($31)

Korean Exfoliating Bath Washcloth

If you’ve ever wanted to see rolls of dead skin fall off your body, these Korean washcloths will make it happen. They’re super coarse and will exfoliate your skin thoroughly, leaving baby-smooth skin behind. Amazon Australia ($7.98)

Lululemon Define Jacket

Dubbed the ‘BBL jacket’ by TikTokers and influencers. This sports jacket isn’t just comfy, but has a contoured fit that exaggerates your curves in all the right places. Lululemon ($149)

BAGAIL Packing Cubes Set of 8

Travelling can be hectic, but you can at least keep your luggage organised with these packing cubes. There’s even a version of these that compress to give you more space in your suitcase. One of the best Amazon finds yet. Amazon Australia ($33.99)

PRAKI Airtight Food Storage Containers Set

With organisation content trending on TikTok, it makes sense that people are looking for neat ways to store their food and organise their shelves. This set of 24 containers and lids also comes with labels and a marker, so you’ll never get your self-raising and plain flours mixed up again. Amazon Australia ($66)

Soft Shoulder Bag

Everyone and their mum has been obsessed with this ’90s-inspired bag. Called a half-moon or croissant bag, there are plenty of expensive versions, but we love this one that you can get for $25 at Target. Target ($25)

Face Washing Wristbands

This is one of those items that seems unnecessary, but once you’ve started you won’t want to go without it. All the skincare lovers out there know that water dripping down your forearms is not the vibe. These little babies make sure your arms stay dry while you wash your face. Amazon Australia ($12)

Anko Egg Cooker

This egg cooker went viral for a reason. It can cook up to six eggs at the same time, from soft, medium or hard boiled. No more pots of water and cracked eggshells. Target ($20)

Mueller Austria Pro Series Vegetable Chopper

This stainless steel chopper dices vegetables quickly into even cubes. People on TikTok have also been using these to chop up salad ingredients and then using the bottom compartment as a bowl. Amazon Australia ($86)

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

This suction vibrator has great reviews on TikTok and uses air technology for a garden of pleasure. Lovehoney ($74.95, usually $89.95)

Beurer Insect Bite Healer

This insect bite healer uses ceramic hot plates to stop the itching and reduce the swelling of insect bites. Amazon Australia ($49)

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This K-Beauty product went viral for its healing and hydrating properties. It can be used on all skin types, too, which is a bonus. This is one you can add to the ‘TikTok made me buy it’ list. Adore Beauty ($38)

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

We’ve already mentioned these mini desk vacuums in our office gadgets roundup, but they’re worth a second mention because of how convenient they are. Amazon Australia ($24.99)

Silicone Clip-on Strainer

This clip-on pasta strainer is one of those Amazon finds that you don’t need, but it makes life just a little bit easier. Which, really, is all we’re asking for. Amazon Australia ($16.99)

Image credit: Target/Amazon Australia/Shark Beauty/Laneige