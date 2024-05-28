How to Watch Every Roland-Garros (French Open) Match Live From Australia

Well, hello, tennis fans. The next Grand Slam in the tennis calendar, Roland Garros, is back for 2024. If you’re keen to catch all the action, here is everything you need to know about this year’s French Open competition and where you can watch the sports event live in Australia.

When did Roland Garros 2024 start?

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The French Open, is an annual tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. It runs for two weeks and sees some of the most competitive tennis players in the world, competing on clay courts.

In 2024, Roland Garros kicked off on May 26, and will run through to June 9. We hope you’ve planned your free time accordingly.

When are the Roland Garros Grand Final matches?

The biggest matches in the Roland Garros competition are set to play out across the following dates:

Quarter finals: June 4

Semi finals: June 7

Grand finals: June 8 and 8

Where can I watch the 2024 French Open (Roland Garros) in Australia?

If you’re hoping to watch Roland Garros 2024 from home, Nine is usually the home of this tennis Grand Slam.

You can also catch it streaming on Stan Sport. Stan will begin streaming matches from the tennis Grand Slam most evenings at about 7:00 pm AEST.

Who won the Grand Slam last year?

If you’re after a refresher about last year’s Roland Garros competition, here is a quick rundown.

Novak Djokovic landed his 23rd Grand Slam title with his 2023 win

Defending champion Iga Świątek took out the Roland-Garros title in 2023, also

Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig were the 2023 French Open men’s doubles winners

Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-Wei won the women’s doubles competition

Japan’s Miyu Kato and Germany’s Tim Puetz were the competition’s mixed doubles winners

Tokito Oda and Diede De Groot were the winners of the wheelchair singles title in 2023

Yui Kamiji and Kgothatso Montjane and Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were the winners of the women’s and men’s wheelchair doubles title

Niels Vink received the title for wheelchair quad

Andy Lapthorne and Donald Ramphadi were the wheelchair quad doubles champions in 2023

Once the French Open is over, we’ll be moving on to Wimbledon – you can read all about that tennis tournament here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images and Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images