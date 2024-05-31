Get the Full-Body Blanket Experience With Oodie’s New Onesies and Rompers

I don’t know about you, but while I love my Oodie, it can get a bit draughty. So, to fix the problem of a breeze blowing where the sun doesn’t shine, Oodie has done all the grown-ups of the world a favour and released adult-sized onesies and rompers.
The new onesies are basically a person-shaped Oodie with a warm fleece lining, which is ideal for winter. Meanwhile, the rompers are made of bamboo and elastine, just like the sleep tees, so they’re perfect for the warmer weather.
Both styles come in a range of colours and patterns too, so whether you prefer a bright pink leopard print pattern, or a chic, all-black look, you’ll be able to find something to suit your tastes.
Adult Onesies
These new adult onesies are basically an Oodie for your whole body. They feature a warm, Oodie fleece lining, with a sherpa-lined hood, a front zipper, thumb holes, front pockets, and rear access with elastic toggles.
Adult Rompers
The Oodie adult rompers are ideal for the summer months thanks to their shorter length and bamboo material. They feature a front zip, tie waist, front pocket, and a hood, and can be worn as loungewear, or while you’re out running errands.
You can shop the full range of Oodie adult onesies and rompers here.
Lede Image credit: Oodie Instagram/@the_oodie
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.