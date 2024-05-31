Get the Full-Body Blanket Experience With Oodie’s New Onesies and Rompers

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you, but while I love my Oodie, it can get a bit draughty. So, to fix the problem of a breeze blowing where the sun doesn’t shine, Oodie has done all the grown-ups of the world a favour and released adult-sized onesies and rompers.

The new onesies are basically a person-shaped Oodie with a warm fleece lining, which is ideal for winter. Meanwhile, the rompers are made of bamboo and elastine, just like the sleep tees, so they’re perfect for the warmer weather.

Both styles come in a range of colours and patterns too, so whether you prefer a bright pink leopard print pattern, or a chic, all-black look, you’ll be able to find something to suit your tastes.

These new adult onesies are basically an Oodie for your whole body. They feature a warm, Oodie fleece lining, with a sherpa-lined hood, a front zipper, thumb holes, front pockets, and rear access with elastic toggles.

The Oodie adult rompers are ideal for the summer months thanks to their shorter length and bamboo material. They feature a front zip, tie waist, front pocket, and a hood, and can be worn as loungewear, or while you’re out running errands.

You can shop the full range of Oodie adult onesies and rompers here.

Lede Image credit: Oodie Instagram/@the_oodie