Dupe Test: We Tried MCoBeauty’s Newest Makeup Range and it’s a Great Alternative to Luxury Beauty

If you’re a fan of luxury makeup on a budget, you might have come across MCoBeauty. It’s an Australian brand that makes cruelty-free and vegan products. With a focus on making current beauty trends affordable, the brand has become the go-to for makeup lovers around the world.

We got to try every product in their new launch, and it’s safe to say that we’re impressed. From sleek lip oils, to dreamy roll-on fragrances, the latest MCoBeauty range has loads of beauty products to choose from.

Here’s what we thought of the collection.

MCoBeauty Makeup Products

MicroBrows Ultra-Fine Crayon This thin eyebrow pencil is double-sided, with a crayon on one end and a spoolie on the other. It goes on cleanly with no breaking or crumbling. MCoBeauty ($18) Golden Glow Lip Oil This MCoBeauty lip oil looks, tastes and smells like honey. Not only does it glide on smoothly, it also stays on for hours at a time. MCoBeauty ($16) Overnight Lip Mask This lip mask is rich and creamy, and, surprisingly, stays on all night, so you wake up with soft and supple lips. MCoBeauty ($18)

You can check out the full collection here.

Image credit: Courtney Borrett/MCoBeauty