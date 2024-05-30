Dupe Test: We Tried MCoBeauty’s Newest Makeup Range and it’s a Great Alternative to Luxury Beauty

If you’re a fan of luxury makeup on a budget, you might have come across MCoBeauty. It’s an Australian brand that makes cruelty-free and vegan products. With a focus on making current beauty trends affordable, the brand has become the go-to for makeup lovers around the world.
We got to try every product in their new launch, and it’s safe to say that we’re impressed. From sleek lip oils, to dreamy roll-on fragrances, the latest MCoBeauty range has loads of beauty products to choose from.
Here’s what we thought of the collection.
MCoBeauty Makeup Products
This thin eyebrow pencil is double-sided, with a crayon on one end and a spoolie on the other. It goes on cleanly with no breaking or crumbling.
This MCoBeauty lip oil looks, tastes and smells like honey. Not only does it glide on smoothly, it also stays on for hours at a time.
This lip mask is rich and creamy, and, surprisingly, stays on all night, so you wake up with soft and supple lips.
This loose powder is enriched with HA, Glycerin and Vitamin E, which makes it feel great on the skin. Unfortunately, it only comes in four light to medium shades.
This MCoBeauty high-gloss lip oil is shiny without being sticky, and comes in four different colours. The one downside is that it doesn’t really smell like anything.
A lip balm so intense that it helps repair your lips? Say no more. MCoBeauty’s Lip Whip is very thick and sticky, so just make sure you don’t wear it on a windy day.
Shimmer Lip Plump 4-in-1 Hydrating Lacquer
We’re suckers for a plumping lip gloss, and this one from MCoBeauty not only feels good on the lips, but also makes them look juicy.
Who says your skin should get all the good stuff? This lip balm is full of good ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, so you’ll always have perfectly kissable lips.
Essential Fragrance Roll On Collection
No, these fragrances won’t last the whole day, but they’re easy to carry around with you and reapply, so they’re worth the money. Especially because they retail for $14 each.
Summer Blush Cheek and Lip Cream
This multi-use cheek and lip cream is silky smooth and light as a feather, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. We love.
Fruity? Check. Nourishing? Check. This non-sticky gel lip balm is glossy while still being great for your lips. It also smells amazing.
While this pen is super convenient (it has eye and lip liner, an eyebrow pencil and a highlighter), the actual products inside are a little crumbly. It’s great to keep in your bag for on-the-go touchups though.
You can check out the full collection here.
Image credit: Courtney Borrett/MCoBeauty
