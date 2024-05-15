Centrelink Payments Are Changing Post-Budget, Here Are the Latest Updates

Following the 2024 Budget, we’ve seen some money pledged towards increasing government welfare payment rates. Additionally, those on Centrelink support payments can also look forward to an indexation twice a year that will slightly increase the money they receive.

Indexation to Centrelink payments occurs twice yearly: once on March 20 and again on September 20. This happens in order to keep pace with the rate of inflation (which, as we know, is quite high right now). Each time it happens it means pensioners, JobSeekers, and those on Rent Assistance and Youth Allowance get an increase in their payments.

So, what’s changed with the 2024-25 Budget, and what do the current Centrelink rates look like? Let’s break it down.

Centrelink changes: What was announced in the 2024 Budget?

When it comes to support services and Centrelink rates, here are the updates you need to know about.

The major cash boost this year is coming in the form of energy bill relief. The 2024 budget is automatically applying a $300 discount on power bills come July 1 for Australian households and some small businesses.

Rent Assistance is being boosted by 10%. This will increase the maximum rent assistance payment from $249.90 to $274.90.

The period for which parents can claim Parental Leave Pay is increasing from July 1 with an additional ten paid days being made available.

Centrelink payment rates: Where are they sitting now?

As of March 20, 2024, Centrelink rates received a boost. Here’s a quick rundown if you’re wondering what that means and for whom.

The payment rates per fortnight, as per the Department of Social Services, are:

Adult Pension rates

Single – $1,116.30 (previously $1,096.70)

Partnered – $841.40 each (previously $826.70)

JobSeeker Centrelink rates

Single, no children – $762.70 (previously $749.20)

Single, with children – $816.90 (previously $802.50)

Single, 55 or over (after 9 months) – $816.90 (previously 802.50)

Partnered – $698.30 each (previously $686)

Youth Allowance Centrelink rates

Youth Allowance payment for job seekers aged 21 and under:

Single, no children, Under 18, living at home – $395.30

Single, no children, Under 18, living away from home – $639.00

Single, 18 or over, living away from home – $639

Single, 18 or over, living at home – $455.20

Single with children – $806

Partnered, no children – $639

Partnered, with children – $691.80

Youth Allowance payments for students 24 and under receive the following (these rates were updated on January 1):

Single, no children, younger than 18, and live at your parent’s home – $395.30

Single, no children, younger than 18, living away from your parent’s home to study, train or look for work – $639.00

Single, no children, 18 or older and live at your parent’s home – $455.20

Single, no children, 18 or older and need to live away from your parent’s home – $639.00

Single, with children – $806.00

Principal carer of a dependent child granted an exemption from mutual obligation requirements for foster caring, non-parent relative caring under a court order, home schooling, distance education or large family – $987.70

A couple, with no children – $639.00

A couple, with children – $691.80

Rent Assistance Centrelink rates

Single – $188.20 (previously $184.80)

Single, sharer – $125.47 (previously $123.20)

Couple – $177.20 (previously $174)

How do I ensure I get the latest rate?

Well, the great thing here is that you don’t need to do anything at all. The latest payment rate (or benefit) should automatically land in your Centrelink online account or Express Plus Centrelink mobile app.

What other Centrelink support payments are available?

As our pals at Nine have shared, there are other support payments you can claim through the government if you’re going through a tough time, financially.

You can take a look through your local Savings Finder (VIC, NSW, ACT, WA, QLD, TAS, NT) and search through to see if any services make sense for you.

Some are pretty simple, actually.

For example, in NSW, certain drivers can claim a 40 per cent rebate of up to $802 if they spend $402 or more on tolls each financial year.

We’ll be sure to update this article with the latest Centrelink changes, whenever they happen, so stay tuned.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

