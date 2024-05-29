EURO 2024: When and Where You Can Watch the Epic Tournament Live in Australia

The men’s UEFA Euro 2024 is on its way once again, football fans. If you’re excited about this major tournament that rolls around every four years, here is your complete guide on what you can expect and where you can watch it in Australia.

When does the men’s UEFA Euro start in 2024?

UEFA (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The EURO 2024 is set to kick off on June 15 at 5:00 am AEST. It will run for a full month, with the tournament’s 51 matches coming to a close on July 15, 2024.

When is the Euro 2024 Final?

In terms of the different stages of the competition, including the EURO 2024’s Final match, this is what you can expect:

Round of 16: June 30 – July 3

June 30 – July 3 Quarter Finals: July 6 – July 7

July 6 – July 7 Semi Finals: July 10 – July 11

July 10 – July 11 Final: July 15

Where is the Euro 2024 being held?

Hosted by Germany, the EURO 2024 will have games played throughout the country, with matches in Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and more.

Which teams are competing in the competition?

There are 24 teams battling it out in the EURO 2024, those have been split into the following groups:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland

Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania

Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England Group D: Netherlands, France, Poland and Austria

Netherlands, France, Poland and Austria Group E: Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania

Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania Group F: Portugal, Czechia, Georgia and Turkiye

How to watch the men’s Euro in Australia?

Much like the Men’s Copa América tournament, the EURO 2024 will be aired on Optus Sport in Australia. While you can likely catch some games at your local sports bar, chances are you’ll need to sign up for a subscription for this one.

Certain Optus customers can access a subscription for only $6.99 per month, but others will need to fork out $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual plan.

Who won the last men’s Euro cup?

If you cast your mind back to 2020, you may recall that the UEFA EURO played out while we were in lockdown. Italy took home the victor’s cup for that tournament.

Lead Image Credit: GES-Sportfoto/Getty Images/UEFA