Dyson’s First Dedicated Wet-Floor Cleaner Has Arrived, and It’s a Game Changer

Look alive, Dyson fans, because the home appliance tech company has revealed its latest shiny cleaning device. Pals, meet the Dyson WashG1: the brand’s first official mop.

Where previously, Dyson may have had the V15s Detect Submarine (a cordless vacuum cleaner that offers the option of the Submarine wet roller head), the WashG1 is Dyson’s first dedicated wet floor cleaner, and it’s quite the interesting device. Here’s a quick look at what it does and everything you can expect if taking one home.

Everything you need to know about Dyson’s WashG1 mop

The Dyson WashG1 mop has been designed to solve problems that have plagued everyday homes for years when it comes to floor care. The standard mop and bucket approach, while good enough, obviously leaves you with dirty water fairly early on, meaning the water you’re using to wash your floors won’t be in the best state rather quickly.

Dyson’s engineers have designed a system that extracts dirty water from the mop head and stores it in a dirty water tank, separate from the water you’re using to clean with. Not only that, but the use of super-dense microfibre in the mop head’s two (counter-rotating) rollers means the mop is able to better absorb liquid and wash out marks on dirty floors, the tech company boasts.

Having (quickly) seen the Dyson mop in action myself, I can say it seems to make easy work of sticky messes on hard floors (like wet cereal and Vegemite), and its ability to clean hard debris off surfaces at the same time is pretty impressive. The WashG1 achieves this with the mop’s inner brush bars, which direct dirt and other solid items into a debris tray separate from any liquid. Essentially, it offers a 2-in-1 service, both vacuuming and mopping hard floors at once.

Charlie Park, Vice President of New Product Development at Dyson Home said the following on the launch:

“Most of us vacuum our homes regularly. But whilst wet cleaning is considered a necessary chore globally, many of us don’t know why we do it beyond the vague notion of hygiene. In fact, cleaning with water is essential to rehydrate and remove tough, dried-on stains. Over the years, a vast array of wet floor cleaning formats have emerged to help us tackle this chore yet users’ expectations are often left unfulfilled when it comes to stain removal, pick-up performance and floor finish. Dyson engineers solve the problems others ignore and we thrive on the challenge of creating better technology. The Dyson WashG1 is the result of this; our first dedicated wet machine to wash hard floors, properly and hygienically.”

The key details

If you’re after the highlights, Dyson has shared the following stand-out points on the WashG1 mop:

Tackles spills, debris and tough stains, using highly absorbent microfibre filament rollers that counter-rotate to powerfully clean hard floors.

Hygienic disposal and hassle-free maintenance with Dyson’s new separation technology which divides wet and dry debris at source.

Easy to manoeuvre, effortlessly gliding across hard floors and accessing hard to reach spaces.

Washes with clean water from start to finish, with a 1-litre capacity clean water tank, covering flooring up to 290sqm.

It also has three cleaning settings (designed for different levels of stains) and a self-clean function that it can run through once docked at its base after use.

The Dyson WashG1 mop is available for pre-order from Tuesday, May 14, priced at $999. And if you order via Dyson Direct, you’ll also receive an additional set of rollers with every unit purchased.

Image Credit: Images supplied