Be Ready for Any Disaster With These Emergency Supplies

If you have been following news out of the USA, you know the midwest is already in the middle of a tough tornado season. Hurricane season, meanwhile, looks like it will be more intense than last year. Then there are earthquakes, which can happen at any time on the west coast (and hit the east coast just last month). With so many disasters coming at us, preparing for anything and everything is vital.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security strongly recommends people prepare a disaster supply kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers so they can survive on their own for several days should something happen. In addition to storing maps, sanitiser, medications, and pet food for four-legged friends, you’ll need these recommended essentials should disaster strike.

Water

An emergency may leave you without clean water for a few days. It is recommended that you keep one gallon of water for each person in your household for several days. To ensure you have enough clean water, pick up this collection of six emergency water storage tanks. Each holds five gallons and comes with two spigots and a water purification kit.

Non-perishable food

Even in a disaster, you have to eat, so why not eat well? This entree kit contains 10 different freeze-dried entrees that last a quarter of a century, including chili mac and mashed potatoes. Altogether, 120 servings of food are inside this rugged flood-safe container that you can store practically anywhere.

Hand crank radio and flashlight

They say nobody listens to the radio anymore, but it’s your lifeline for staying updated on weather-related catastrophes. This emergency AM/FM/NOAA weather radio is a versatile tool that can be powered by a hand crank, solar power, or USB cable. It also includes a flashlight and an SOS Alarm, giving you multiple modes to stay informed and safe. Most importantly, it can charge your phone, ensuring you stay connected when it matters most.

First aid kit

Cuts, bruises, burns, and fevers: this 160-piece first aid kit takes care of everything. It includes all the essentials: cleansing wipes, assorted bandages, rolled gauze, antibiotic cream, itch-stopping cream, acetaminophen caplets, an instant cold pack, and even gloves to reduce the risk of infection.

Extra batteries

Yes, even nowadays, when everything is rechargeable, you’ll need some AAs, AAAs, and even some 9V batteries to ensure everything is up and running in your home during an emergency. Instead of keeping them in that drawer in your kitchen (you know which one), organize them in the Battery Daddy. My family has had one for years, and it’s always come in handy for testing the batteries we already have and keeping new ones together when we need them most (like Christmas morning).

Whistle

This emergency whistle can be heard from a mile away if you want to get someone’s attention or signal for help. It is also plastic, so there’s no danger of it sticking to your lips when the weather gets cold.

Dust mask

In an emergency, the air may be contaminated, so wearing a mask approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to filter out anything harmful will protect your respiratory system and keep you safe. This 10-pack of disposable masks will do the job comfortably and at the right price.

Plastic sheeting

If your home is damaged, you will need to put something together quickly to protect it and your family from the elements. Plastic sheeting and duct tape can help you in a pinch, and this dense, heavy-duty product is easy to apply and will cover any area and protect it from the cold, rain, or high winds.

Sanitation

If using the toilet isn’t an option, this toilet in a bag will capture your numbers one and two and turn it into something you can dispose of safely without worrying about the smell or attracting disease-spreading insects. Remember to pick up cleaning wipes, which you can purchase as compressed towelettes.

Tools

After a disaster like an earthquake or fire, you may need to turn off your gas or water lines quickly. However, if the power is out or part of your home is flooded, you might be unable to reach your wrench set. This lightweight, aluminum four-in-one tool can do the job without charging your power tools. In addition to shutting off your utilities, it can also pry open doors so you can get to family members in other parts of your home.

Manual can opener

Your fancy electric can opener may not work if you need to open a can of food. Be sure to add this sturdy rust-resistant device to your kit to open that tin of peaches or pop open that bottle of beer you’ll need when that storm finally blows over.

Charger for your cell phone

It’s hard to stay in touch with family and friends if your smartphone battery is dead. With this durable, waterproof, shockproof, and dust-proof solar charger, you can keep all your devices up and running. It also has a bright LED flashlight, so you don’t have to fumble in the dark for your charging cord.