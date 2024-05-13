Air Fryer Stuffed Mushrooms Are My Favorite Mini-Meal

The best stuffed mushrooms I’d ever eaten were packed with so much filling, they could have just as easily been called meatballs with mushroom bottoms. They were so savory, juicy, and delectable that I probably had half the platter; I was at a party, and this appetizer made me completely antisocial. But the good news is they inspired this simple recipe for air-fried stuffed mushrooms.

Every time my boyfriend or I suggest stuffed mushrooms for a meal, it’s like announcing “Pizza Party!” to a group of 10-year-olds. There’s an excited gasp, eyes light up, maybe a fist pump happens—that’s how good this recipe is. We used to make them in the conventional oven, which is fine for large batches if you’re feeding a crowd, but for small to medium batches, the air fryer knocks off about 30 minutes of cooking time. And that, my friends, is great news.

The key to great stuffed mushrooms is not just a tasty filling, but overpacking the filling. It ends up improving the stuffing-to-mushroom ratio, and makes this snack into something more substantial, something I like to call a mini-meal. At first, it’ll seem like way too much filling for those little cavities—and that’s the point. When filling the mushrooms, I like to add enough filling across all of the mushroom caps just to fill the divots, and in the odd event that you don’t have extra, at least every cap gets enough. Then go back with the remaining stuffing and pile it on top. They’ll end up looking like spheres if everything works out right.

These little umami bombs come out crisp on top but juicy on the inside. Large cremini or button mushrooms are ideal, but I always seem to end up with an irregular collection of large, medium, and pip-squeak. Normally this would be a problem since different sizes cook at different rates, but since the filling is pre-cooked, you’re just looking to soften the mushrooms. The air fryer only heats from the top, so even though the smaller mushroom caps may not need those last couple minutes, they’re protected by the filling on top and don’t overcook.

Air-Fried Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Ingredients:

8-10 medium mushrooms

Spritz of oil for the mushrooms

1 tablespoon butter

1 small shallot, minced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

100g ground sausage (or turkey)

¼ teaspoon salt

30g cream cheese

¼ teaspoon dried parsley

1 tablespoon shredded parmesan cheese (or grated)

1. Pull the stems out of the mushroom caps. Line up the mushroom caps, round side up, on a plate. Spray the bottoms with a bit of oil and flip them over so the de-stemmed side is up.

2. Chop the mushroom stems roughly until they’re about the same size as the minced garlic and shallot. Add the stems, shallot, and garlic to a frying pan with the butter. Sauté the veggies over medium-low heat until they begin to soften and sweat. Add the ground sausage and salt, and break it apart into small pieces while it cooks in the pan. Once the meat has just finished cooking, turn off the heat and pour the mixture into a small bowl.

3. Add the cream cheese to the warm mixture and stir it until well combined. Stir in the parsley and parmesan cheese.

4. Using a small spoon, add just enough filling to fill each of the mushroom caps. Press the mixture firmly with the back of your spoon. Divide the remaining filling amongst the mushrooms, mounding the stuffing on top.

5. Set the air fryer to the “air fry” setting at 325°F and cook the stuffed mushrooms for 10 minutes. Then allow them to sit and cool off for 5 to 10 minutes. (This rest time allows the mushrooms to reabsorb any loose juices in the cap. Also those juices are hot, so this gives them a chance to cool.) Enjoy as a side to a larger snack dinner, or on its own as a mini-meal.