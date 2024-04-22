How to Make Crispy Homemade Potato Chips in Your Microwave

Do you really want potato chips, but all you have are potatoes? I totally feel you. Sure, you could preheat your oven and start baking (or put on pants and go to the store and buy a bag), but what if I told you that you could have delicious homemade potato chips in just a few minutes using your microwave? Dreams do come true.
What you’ll need
- A potato
- A cutting instrument
- Baking paper
- Olive or vegetable oil
- A microwave
Start by slicing up that potato as thinly as you can. I typically use the side of my cheese grater for this, but if you’re really good at cutting thin slices by hand, have at it.
Lay the potatoes out on a piece of baking paper, and then lightly cover each one with some sort of oil. For this, you can use cooking spray, olive oil, or my own personal fave, truffle oil (because I’m clearly very fancy). You’ll also want to add salt and pepper, or whatever seasoning you typically like on your chips. If you ask me, cajun seasoning and garlic salt are killer.
Once you’re done seasoning (you really want to do this pre-cook, not post), pop the paper in the microwave for five minutes. You want the edges of your potatoes to start to brown. Depending on how thick your chip slices are you might need to add or subtract a minute or two to the cook time. Keep an eye on them, especially around that four minute mark, and pull them out whenever they start to get that distinctive “chip” look. It’s really easy for super-thin chips to get too crispy, so be diligent.
Once your homemade potato chips are done, let them sit for a minute to cool down and then sit back and revel in your unstoppable kitchen skills.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Lead Image: IStock
In Australia they are not called Potato Chips.
They are called Potato Crisps
@robdownunder:
You might want to go down to your local Coles, Woolies or IGA and read the packets on the shelves:
“Smith’s Original”: Crinkle Cut Potato Chips
“Thins Original”: Thin and crispy potato chips
“Kettle Original Sea Salt”: For our Kettle Original Sea Salt Chips, we keep it simple.
“The Natural Chip Company”
Woolworths “Original Crinkle Cut”: Extra crunchy chips
“Red Rock Deli Sea Salt”: Deli style potato chips
(Red Rock also make “Deli Deluxe Crisps”, so they seem to think “crisps” are superior to “chips” – they do cost more!)
er, they are called potato chips here in Aus. Might want to change your name to “incorrectdownunder”
Was the last time you visited a supermarket in the 1930’s?
That’s the only way I explain you thinking we call them potato crisps.
In the UK they are called crisps. In Australia they are called chips. My hubby is a Pom. I’m an Aussie. We had to navigate this one a few times, especially when he said let’s go get some chips and I thought he meant the cold kind, and not the hot meal kind.
Whilst that was once almost true (called crisps) more creeping Yankee-fication has made it almost 100% ‘chips’. When we first came here (’77) a lot were still crisps with “Smith’s Crisps” for example, still called that. Ludicrous when we already have a well known item for ‘fush and chups’! The only ‘formal’ crisps now that I know of are Tyrells ( didn’t know about Red Rock) – and luckily they are one of the better varieties. Crisps is a much more descriptive term and avoids the unnecessarily daft duplication with ‘fish and …’! I refuse to call them ‘chips’! Pathetic init?!
@geedub1 that’s Tyrrells I think you will find, just like the wine
I just wish you included a print/pdf link !
I’m going to try these right now sounds good. As a pom have always called them crisp and still do, they are chips!! in Aust. Always have been since we arrived in ’65. As long they keep going what’s in a name!?