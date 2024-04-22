How to Make Crispy Homemade Potato Chips in Your Microwave

Do you really want potato chips, but all you have are potatoes? I totally feel you. Sure, you could preheat your oven and start baking (or put on pants and go to the store and buy a bag), but what if I told you that you could have delicious homemade potato chips in just a few minutes using your microwave? Dreams do come true.

What you’ll need

A potato

A cutting instrument

Baking paper

Olive or vegetable oil

A microwave

Start by slicing up that potato as thinly as you can. I typically use the side of my cheese grater for this, but if you’re really good at cutting thin slices by hand, have at it.

Lay the potatoes out on a piece of baking paper, and then lightly cover each one with some sort of oil. For this, you can use cooking spray, olive oil, or my own personal fave, truffle oil (because I’m clearly very fancy). You’ll also want to add salt and pepper, or whatever seasoning you typically like on your chips. If you ask me, cajun seasoning and garlic salt are killer.

Once you’re done seasoning (you really want to do this pre-cook, not post), pop the paper in the microwave for five minutes. You want the edges of your potatoes to start to brown. Depending on how thick your chip slices are you might need to add or subtract a minute or two to the cook time. Keep an eye on them, especially around that four minute mark, and pull them out whenever they start to get that distinctive “chip” look. It’s really easy for super-thin chips to get too crispy, so be diligent.

Once your homemade potato chips are done, let them sit for a minute to cool down and then sit back and revel in your unstoppable kitchen skills.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Lead Image: IStock