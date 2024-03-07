Enjoy a Taste of Local Traditions With G Adventures’ New Women-Led Tourism Activities

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Adventure tour and tourism company G Adventures has announced that it will be introducing new community tourism projects in the countries it tours, with a specific focus on bringing business to women-led operations.

The five new tourism projects are being launched with G Adventures’ non-profit partner, Planeterra, and per a statement from G Adventures, they are slated to help support some 444 women who operate these enterprises.

G Adventures’ new tourism projects

The intention of these experiences is to help fund local women-led projects run in the communities G Adventures travels through, all of which work to celebrate the local traditions of the areas.

The new tourism projects include:

Kirtipur Community Experience – Annapurna Sanctuary

The Kirtipur Community Homestay is led by Indigenous women, and offers travellers the opportunity to stay in the heart of Nepal’s Newari town across five homestays. Historically, Kirtipur was an agricultural community, but with the loss of land, the need to create employment opportunities, particularly for women, became increasingly urgent. This initiative provides hospitality for travellers and creates employment, playing a vital role in preserving the age-old culinary traditions of the Newari culture. Travellers will participate in a session learning to scribe Ranjana Lippi, the Newari calligraphic script, and savour local cuisine making momoa, as well as exploring local life and culture on a walking tour. Priced from $1,599pp* for a 15-day trip starting and ending in Kathmandu.

Restaurante El Manglar – Mayan Encounter

Restaurante El Manglar in Izabel, Guatemala, was created with the goal of creating new employment and training opportunities for the community. The women running the restaurant span various age groups – bridging both older and younger generations – making this enterprise a unifying force for women in Cayo Quemado, with a clear commitment to nurturing future generations. Women and youth share the local culture with travellers by offering a “Caribbean Gastronomic Experience” with a workshop dedicated to creating a local dish called “Ceviche al Coco,” which is ceviche marinated with coconut milk. Priced from $2,299pp for a 12-day trip from Antigua, Guatemala to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Ban Ou Community Tourism – Thailand and Laos Adventure

Although many tour buses pass through Ban Ou en route to the renowned Kuang Si waterfall, a key attraction in Luang Prabang, up until now, the local community has not benefited from these visits. Today, Ban Ou Community Tourism engages ten out of the 60 families in directly offering tourism experiences to travellers. The community empowers women to participate and lead in tourism activities, including the making of Laos rice noodles, weaving, and authentic meal experiences. Additionally, the involvement of elderly community members adds a special touch to the traditional Baci ceremony, a warm welcome deeply rooted in Lao culture. The ultimate goal is to uplift the community through tourism, while still embracing their traditional culture. Priced from $2,759pp for a 14-day trip from Bangkok to Hanoi.

Lady Tuk Tuk Driver Association – Cambodia Experience

As tourism recovered and borders began to reopen in Cambodia, solo mother Kim, decided to register the Lady Tuk-Tuk Driver group as an association to offer tuk-tuk transportation services to travellers looking to discover the beauty of Siem Reap, the home of Angkor Wat and many ancient temples. The mission of the Lady Tuk-Tuk Driver group goes beyond that, as they also seek to empower women to be confident and independent, given most of them serve as the leader of their families. The women now use the income from tourism to support their families. Priced from $1,299pp for a nine-day trip from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok.

Asociación de Mujeres Artesanas Zoológico Mágico – Mexico City to Oaxaca – Pottery and Aztec Pyramids

This newly formed cooperative was founded by 13 women in Oaxaca who aspire to foster growth and generate employment opportunities for women and youth through art. Their primary objective is to preserve the Zapotec culture and the artisanal process of creating alebrijes; wooden figures that represent different animals of the Zapotec culture. Travellers are now able to experience the making of alebrijes, with this additional revenue increasing the women’s income so the community is also able to grow. Priced from $1,549pp for a seven-day trip from Mexico City to Oaxaca.

The addition of these tourism projects is part of a larger initiative for G Adventures and Planeterra, who have implemented a goal to help build 300 social enterprises (like the ones listed here) into G Adventures tours by 2030.

The announcement of G Adventures’ new women-led tourism projects follows its launch of a new style of tour—the Geluxe collection—a collection of premium adventure tours. The Geluxe range of tours offers 45 trips in 26 destinations, so check those out here.

