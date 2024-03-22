The Best Gadgets to Make Cleaning Actually Kind of Fun

Major cleaning projects are fun for some and miserable for others. If you’re in the ‘miserable’ camp, why not use some products that can amp up the excitement—or at least make the whole endeavor a little easier? These tools and gadgets are whimsical or efficient and sometimes both, which is bound to help you attack your cleaning tasks with a good attitude.

Cleaning tools for the kitchen

The kitchen can be daunting because not cleaning it can have real effects on your health, but that doesn’t mean doing it has to be a slog. There are some really creative tools out there that will whip your kitchen into shape in no time.

Start with a robot vacuum/mop combo that will handle your hard floors, rugs, and carpet while you do other things. The Tikom G8000 (on sale for $US127.99) is inexpensive and innovative, as it charges itself and cleans in straight rows instead of zig-zagging around like its competitors. For something heavier duty, try the Roomba J9+ ($US1,399), which is super easy to set up, avoids wires and messes like a champ, and simply cleans “really well.”

The Topist Angry Mama microwave cleaner ($US8.99) is a fun device that steams your microwave for you. Just fill it with vinegar and water and nuke it for seven minutes to let it do the dirty work for you.

To feel futuristic, try the EyeVac Home touchless stationary vacuum ($US149), which is like a dust pan, but way cooler. You sweep all your crumbs, dirt, debris, and junk over to the suction device and it just hoovers it up with 1,000 watts of power. Check out this video for a review and to see it in action, but keep in mind that you do need to clean the filters pretty regularly.

To use that, you'll need a good broom, but you should get a cool, multifunction one, like TikTok-famous , fan-favorite Broombi ($US34.95), a long-handled squeegee that makes quick work of pet hair, dust, and grime in a way traditional bristles can't.

Spring cleaning tools for the bathroom

The bathroom is where things really get dirty, so it’s also where you’ll really need to get creative. No worries. There are plenty of cool tools out there to help you get this done.

This year, stop breaking your back by hand-scrubbing everything. You have better options. For one, you can get a 20-pack of drill brush attachments from Holikme ($US17.95), which attach directly to your electric drill and can buff, brush, scour, and polish using its power.

Or, try the Voweek electric spin scrubber ($US54.99), a long-handled scrubber that is always going viral on TikTok for its ease of use in getting the grime out of grout, tile, and more.

Another popular tool on TikTok is the robot window-cleaning vacuum , which sticks to windows and mirrors and mimics the motions of a human hand, meaning you don't actually have to wipe them down at all. Your shower doors, mirrors, and windows all around the house will thank you. Try the FMART T8SE ($US125.99) as a cheap gateway to the world of robot glass cleaning, but know you may eventually love it so much you level up to more expensive ones, like the EVOVACS Winbot W1 Pro ($US299.99), which has quick cleaning, deep cleaning, and spot-stain removal modes.

Make cleaning your toilet quicker and, if you can believe it, cuter with the Zenuta toilet stamper set ($US9.99 for 72 gel stamps). Stick a flower-shaped stamp to the side of the toilet bowl and every time you flush, it'll clean a little bit and release a nice scent. You can even put stamps in your sinks to keep them smelling fresh, too.

Spring cleaning tools for the living room

Cleaning the living room might be the most fulfilling, since you get to chill there and enjoy the fruits of your labor afterward. Double that fulfillment by making it fun with these tools.

The FURemover pet hair broom ($US12.99) is described by its fans as a “life changer” and if you watch some demos , you’ll see why: It acts like an indoor rake, easily pulling pet fur and human hair out of carpets and upholstery so you can finally get rid of it.

To quickly clean hard floors and have some fun doing it (or at least more fun than you do with your regular mop), try mopping slippers ($US13.59 for 10 sets) that allow you to glide or shuffle around, using the microfiber soles to scrub and dry your floor as you go.

Your kids can get in on the action (and stay distracted while you clean) with the KIDSCLEANCAR ($US199.99), a little go-kart that uses paper towels to mop or dry as kids scoot around. In demos, reviewers call it "genius."

To tackle your window blinds, grab the Hiware duster brush ($US6.49), a zany-looking device that uses multiple prongs and specially-designed microfiber covers to get into all the cracks that normally take forever to clear out by hand.