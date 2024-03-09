The Best Free Steam Games You Can Play Right Now

PC gaming is bigger than ever, with a ton of different ways to play available out there. You can play on laptops, desktops, and even on Valve’s handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck. But if you’re looking to play some great games, you don’t always have to drop money on them. There are a ton of great free-to-play games on Steam that can keep you busy for hundreds of hours.

Apex Legends

If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, then it’s hard to beat Apex Legends. The game was developed by Respawn, the same developers behind hits like Titanfall and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. What makes it even more engrossing is the huge cast of “Legends” that you can choose to play as, from the more action-oriented characters like Wraith and Octane to the more defense-oriented Legends like Lifeline and Gibraltar.

Whether you’re chasing frags or just looking for a fun time with your friends in a great FPS that’s always packed with players and new events, Apex Legends is a hit that you’re sture to enjoy.

The Sims 4

If you want something a bit more laid back, then The Sims 4 is there to help take the edge off and let you build up your own fantasy family, complete with that designed-from-the-ground-up house you always wanted. You’ll only get the base game for free, but there’s still a lot of content here for you to enjoy and dig into.

Plus, even having the free version of the game will let you take advantage of the plethora of Sims mods that have appeared over the years, so it’s hard to be mad at everything The Sims 4 has to offer.

The Finals

Another first-person shooter, The Finals does away with the more battle-royale-oriented nature we see in a lot of FPS games. Instead, it focuses on three-person teams all fighting to capture and collect briefcases of digital money in a completely digital world.

The game does a really great job of giving players a completely destructible playground to mess around in, and the various events and battle passes running since the game’s release have given users a ton of skins and other customization options to help them set themselves apart. If you want a fast-paced FPS that will get your blood pumping and draw your friends in, then The Finals is one of the best free-to-play games you’ll find on Steam right now.

Path of Exile

Fans of games like Diablo will find Path of Exile an appealing option. Loaded with thousands of hours of gameplay and content to enjoy, Path of Exile drops players into a beautiful and massive action RPG that will keep you coming back for more. The community here is massive, and there’s a lot to learn about this game.

In fact, many have talked about the game’s steep learning curve and the difficulty that it takes to master many of the core components of the gameplay loop. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, you can download and dive into Path of Exile today.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Birthed out of its appeal to players who first explored it in The Witcher 3, **Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, brings the beloved side activity from The Witcher 3 into its own arena, complete with tons of features and options that let you customize your decks, build up new ones, and tackle some of the greatest collectible card game challenges the gaming world has ever seen.

It’s hard not to be pulled into the nature of Gwent if you’re a fan of collectible card games, and this game does a great job of keeping you moving forward while giving you challenging scenarios to overcome. If you played The Witcher 3 and wanted more of Gwent, then you’ll find it right here.

Counter-Strike 2

A classic in the PC gaming scene, Counter-Strike has been at the forefront of PC FPS games for decades now. Counter-Strike 2 does a great job of continuing the legacy that it created. You can download it and jump in to take advantage of all the classic FPS game modes you know and love, including Casual, Deathmatch, Hostage, and Arms Race.

There are also tons of skins and other items to collect, making Counter-Strike 2 a gamer’s paradise for those who love collecting and showing off their extensive in-game item collections.

Warframe

Developed by Digital Extremes and released in 2013, Warframe thrusts players into a galaxy unlike any they’ve ever explored. Swap between various “frames” as you explore the various worlds and factions of Warframe, and do your best to collect the materials that you’ll need to build new and stronger frames.

Warframe is a king among free-to-play games, and even after over ten years of expansions and growth, the game continues to pull players into new areas and scenarios, and even introduce new mechanics that completely change how you experience the world. This one is a grinder’s paradise, too, with tons of Warframes to grind materials for and build.

Doki Doki Literature Club!

I don’t want to say too much about Doki Doki Literature Club! because it’ll just ruin your experience with it. But if you’re a fan of beautifully crafted visual novels, then you’re going to want to dip your toe into the cutesy dating sim that Team Salvato has created. This one isn’t for the faint of heart, though, so make sure you bring your all.

Brawlhalla

There aren’t many great fighting platformers out there. In fact, most people only know of the Super Smash Bros. series, which Nintendo continues to only offer on its first-party consoles. But if you’re looking for some of that sweet, sweet platforming fighting, Brawlhalla has a massive cast of characters for you to dig into.

The arenas on showcase here are also beautiful, and you’ll quickly find yourself setting up tournaments with your friends and trying to unlock some of your favorite gaming characters, including protagonists from franchises like Assassin’s Creed and more.