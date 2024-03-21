‘Psst’ Is a No-Nonsense Spotify Player

Spotify is a bit of a mess. Sure, you can customize the Spotify interface to change the color scheme and clean things up a little, but that doesn’t change the fact that the interface is full of audiobooks, podcasts, and other non-music things that you might not care about. Plus, it’s just kind of ugly.

Psst is an alternative Spotify player that’s focused on the music. The open-source desktop application only works for Spotify premium users, who can use it instead of the default Spotify app on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Launch application, log in, and you’ll see nothing but your playlists in the left panel and your daily mixes in the right. You can browse your saved artist, albums, and tracks, if you like, or run a quick search to find something you haven’t saved yet. And that’s it.

There are no calls to action, no promotions, and nothing but your music. It’s refreshing, after using the overly A/B tested application full of irrelevant algorithmically recommended playlists to just, like, listen to music.

There’s not a lot in the way of settings—you can choose between a dark and light mode and select what kind of audio quality you want. And the app is relatively early in its development: You can’t yet do things like subscribe to or edit playlists or view your current queue. Those features are coming, according to the developer, so you might want to hold up if those features are important to you.

If not, though, give Psst a chance. It turns Spotify from an Overly A/B Tested Audio Experience™ back to what it should be: a music player. Start listening to something, minimize the application, and get on with your life.