How to Close All Your Open iPhone Browser Tabs at Once

If you’re someone who has a lot of browser tabs open on your iPhone, you probably get the itch to close them all out once in a while—all those open tabs can slow your phone down and affect its battery life. It can be tedious to close each individual tab, but there’s an easy shortcut to close all open tabs at once in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to close all Safari tabs on iPhone

To close all your tabs in Safari, open up the browser; on the bottom bar in the right corner, you should see an icon that looks like two squares. That’s the Tabs icon to let you easily switch between all your tabs. Press and hold on to the Tabs icon until a pop-up appears—one of the options on that list should say Close All [X] tabs. Tap on it and then tap Close All [X] tabs option that appears.

How to close all Chrome tabs on iPhone

To do so in Google Chrome, open up the app on your phone; tap the Tabs icon (it should look like a square) on the bottom toolbar. Then on the Tabs screen, select Edit in the bottom left corner, and choose Close All Tabs.

How to close all Firefox tabs on iPhone

For Firefox, open up the app and select the square Tabs icon. Your open Tabs should appear on the screen; on the bottom left of this screen, you should see a trash can icon. Press and hold on to the trash can icon and tap Close All Tabs.

How to close all Edge tabs on iPhone

To close your open tabs in Microsoft Edge, open the app. At the bottom, you should see a toolbar and a square box with a number (the number of how many tabs you have open)—that’s the Tabs icon. Press and hold on the tabs icon, and you’ll get an option to close all tabs. Another pop-up will appear to confirm you want to close them all out.