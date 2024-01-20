These Are the Best Features Coming in iOS 17.3 Next Week

Apple seeded the RC (release candidate) for iOS 17.3 Wednesday, which means the official version is on its way sometime next week. Now that it’s here, we know all the new features and changes Apple plans for its latest iPhone update. Spoiler: There aren’t a ton, but there are some cool new features here you’ll likely benefit from.

Stolen Device Protection

Credit: PixieMe/Shutterstock

As it turns out, a good passcode isn’t enough to keep your iPhone safe. If a thief sees your passcode over your shoulder as you type it in, they can actually use it to reset your Apple ID password. From there, they can lock you out of your Apple life, not just on your stolen iPhone, but any connected Apple devices as well. Yikes.

iOS 17.3’s new Stolen Device Protection feature intends to fix that security flaw. If you choose to enable it, iOS will require a Face ID or Touch ID scan for many different security checkpoints where a passcode would previously be requested. So, you’ll need to scan Face ID when attempting to reset your password, but also for accessing saved passwords and passkeys, making purchases, viewing your digital Apple Card, and other sensitive info and settings.

Collaborative playlists are finally here

Credit: Pranay Parab

I’ve been very excited for collaborative Apple Music playlists ever since Apple announced the feature for iOS 17.2. Unfortunately, the company removed the feature at the last minute, and delayed it to iOS 17.3. Boo. Luckily, now that the RC is out, we know collaborative playlists made the cut this time.

With collaborative playlists, you can invite friends to add to an Apple Music playlist together. Everyone has to ability to add and remove songs and adjust the playlist’s order. My favorite part is that you can react to different songs with emojis, so you can make your feelings known concerning songs other people add to the playlist.

Introducing AirPlay hotel support

Credit: Apple/YouTube

Apple announced this feature during the WWDC keynote, but delayed it as well. Now, it’s back: With iOS 17.3, you can scan a QR code at participating hotels to AirPlay content from your iPhone to the TV in your room. Anything you’d normally watch on your phone, you can beam to the much larger display across from your bed.

According to Apple’s AirPlay site, this support is coming to “select brands from IHG® Hotels & Resorts, including Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, and InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts.”

AppleCare & Warranty changes

Credit: Apple

When you go to AppleCare & Warranty in Settings, you’ll see your coverage statuses for all devices connected to your Apple ID. Previously, it only showed whether you have coverage on your iPhone, but now you can check in on the status of your Mac, iPad, etc.

Crash detection optimizations

Credit: Apple/YouTube

Apple doesn’t go into much detail on this one, but they do say that all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models get crash detection optimizations with the new update. Presumably, crash detection is more accurate now. It wouldn’t be the first time: Crash detection used to call 911 if you fell while skiing.

New Unity wallpaper

Credit: Zollotech/YouTube

Finally, iOS 17.3 adds a new Unity wallpaper, which Apple says honors Black history and culture for Black History month.

Lead Image: Apple/YouTube