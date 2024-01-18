The Coolest PC Tech From CES 2024

Last week’s CES 2024 resulted in a flurry of products announcements and new tech reveals, not least among them a slew of new PC peripherals and the debut of Nvidia’s Super 40 Series GPUs. Not everything deemed worthy of showcase at CES is all that exciting, and some things definitely left me a bit more impressed than others.

Now that the dust of the show has settled for another year, and to celebrate some of the coolest PC tech showcased at CES 2024, let’s take a look at three of my favorite announcements.

The ROG NUC gaming PC

Credit: ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

At this point, giant gaming rigs have been the go-to for PC gamers for years, but that has slowly been changing as more and more smaller builds make their way to the market. One of the coolest to make an appearance at CES 2024 this year is the ROG NUC gaming PC.

This little box is a mini-PC equipped with your choice of an Intel Core Ultra 9, Core Ultra 7, and a Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU. You can also configure it with up to 32GB of RAM, which means you could replace your giant gaming rig with a solid machine that takes up a fraction of the space.

Nvidia RTX 40 Super series GPUs

Credit: Nvidia

Of course, I can’t talk about great PC stuff from CES without touching on the debut of the new Nvidia RTX 40 Super series GPUs. These next-gen GPUs offer minor improvements over the original 4070, 4070 Ti, and 4080 cards, but they come at a much more affordable price. The new RTX 4070 super improves Nvidia’s already great midrange GPU option while offering a similar price.

ASUS BTF ecosystem

Credit: ASUSTek Computer Inc.

ASUS didn’t stop at a new ROG gaming PC option. The company is also trying to make the lives of PC builders—both pros and newbies alike—much easier with its BTF (back to the future) component ecosystem. This ecosystem includes specially designed cases, motherboards, and even graphics cards designed to make cable management much easier by allowing you to hide the cables behind the motherboard instead of in front of it.

It’s an intriguing system that has me excited at the prospect of building a new PC with these components, and I’m hyped to see what ASUS does with the BTF ecosystem going forward.

The honorable mentions

Credit: MSI

There were tons of other cool and/or wacky things on display at CES 2024, including the MSI Claw and the upcoming HP Transcend 32. The latter brings an impressive display and KVM support to your desk in a large 32-inch monitor, and while I won’t go into details on the Claw too much here, but fellow Lifehacker writer Pranay Parab talks about it more in-depth in his guide to the coolest and weirdest gaming gear we saw at CES 2024.