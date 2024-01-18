When Will Grocery Prices Go Down? Here’s What the Government Is Doing About It

In December 2022, inflation hit a thirty-year high at 7.8 per cent. Very quickly, we saw the results of this, which was pretty much everything rising in price. In particular, groceries. But the exponential rise of food prices at Coles and Woolworths had customers asking whether there was something more than just inflation at play. Were we all being price gouged by the supermarket chains?

We’ve certainly seen some interesting tactics from the supermarket giants of late, like members-only pricing at Woollies and body cameras at Coles. Not to mention we’ve seen them earn record profits. Could this be a result of price gouging – ie. raising the prices of something that is beyond what is reasonable or fair?

It’s become the subject of a parliamentary inquiry and investigations from the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC). Let’s break down what the latest is on suspected supermarket price gouging.

What is happening with supermarket price gouging in Australia?

iStock

To start with, one thing to know about price gouging in Australia is that it’s not technically illegal. As the ACCC defines on its website:

“People may consider the prices a business charges to be too high. This is sometimes referred to as ‘price gouging’ or ‘excessive pricing’. Sometimes businesses may respond to a sudden rise in demand or lack of supply with very large price increases.”

“While it’s often seen as unfair, prices or price increases that people may think are too high are not illegal on their own. However, it’s illegal for businesses to make false or misleading claims about prices, including the reason for price increases.”

When questioned about profits in front of a parliamentary committee in July 2023, a Woolworths spokesperson said profit margins were low. However, they were talking in reference to the company as a whole, which also includes Big W. As The Guardian pointed out, when looking at solely the supermarket component of Woolies and Coles, profits have jumped during the cost-of-living crisis.

The numbers don’t add up on the supply end either, with farmers losing money despite the price points of their items on the consumer end rising.

“There should be an inquiry [into] why food is so dear, when actually we dump more than we’re selling at the moment,” Trevor Cross, a farmer in Bundaberg, told the ABC.

In December 2023, the Greens spearheaded a Senate inquiry into the major supermarkets, focusing on food prices, the pattern of pricing strategies and the inflations of profits during economic hardship.

On January 10, ahead of the inquiry, the Albanese government appointed Dr Craig Emerson to lead the 2023-24 review of the Good and Grocery Code of Conduct.

“We have been clear – if the price for meat and fruit and vegetables is going down at the farm gate then families should be seeing cheaper prices on supermarket shelves too. Supermarkets have a duty to make sure they’re providing affordable options for all Australians, especially when they’re making savings on their own costs,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said in a statement.

It’s not just price gouging that is being investigated, with the ACCC taking a look at complaints that claim retailers are offering deceptive discounts, by increasing the price of an item shortly beforehand and then slapping a discount tag on it, therefore exaggerating the savings the consumer is making.

As our pals at Pedestrian TV have reported, the ACCC recently shared a statement on its focus on supermarket pricing.

“For some time now, we have been closely considering the reports received from consumers alleging false or misleading ‘was/now’ or other pricing ‘specials’ advertising by supermarkets, and whether they may raise concerns under the [Australian consumer law],” an ACCC spokesperson said in a statement.

“[The ACCC] will not hesitate to take action against large suppliers who are misleading customers about prices.”

The supermarkets have denied that they have taken part in price-gouging behaviours.

The ACCC has limited powers to action against price gouging, but the Prime Minister came out in support of the organisation, saying, as per The Guardian, “[If] the ACCC asks for more powers, my government is up for giving it to them.”

One such action could be to enforce the Grocery Code of Conduct, which is currently voluntary.

The supermarkets have the option to reduce their prices prior to completion of the review.

Lead Image Credit: iStock