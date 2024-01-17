Level Up Your Life

Subscribe

Every Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
Every Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time for Samsung to release the latest iteration of its flagship phone series. Recently announced during its Galaxy Unpacked event, the S24 range includes a standard handset, the mid-range S24+ and the high-end S24 Ultra. As one would expect, these phones include various buffs and upgrades to improve performance when compared to last year’s model, along with a bunch of new AI software features.

Here’s every preorder plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ from Optus, Vodafone and Telstra.

Table of contents

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

samsung galaxy s24 plans preorder
Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24:

  • Size: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
  • Display: AMOLED 6.2-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (1– 120hz)
  • Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8GB RAM
  • Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
  • Battery: 4,000mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Resistance: IP68
  • Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

The Samsung Galaxy S24+:

  • Size: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm
  • Display: AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM
  • Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie
  • Battery: 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
  • Resistance: IP68
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

What is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ in Australia?

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live on Thursday, January 17, with a release date of Wednesday, February 7.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ in Australia?

The Samsung Galaxy S24:

  • 256GB model: $1,399
  • 512GB model: $1,599

The Samsung Galaxy S24+:

  • 256GB model: $1,699
  • 512GB model: $1,899

More Galaxy S24 plans

You can find Lifehacker Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans here:

Comments

Leave a Reply