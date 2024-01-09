Killers of the Flower Moon Is Being Called a ‘Masterpiece’: Here’s How to Stream It at Home

If you’ve been keeping across the world of cinema of late, chances are you’ve heard a little something about Martin Scorsese’s new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Western-style drama, which clocks in at 3 hours and 26 minutes long, stars such names as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Since it arrived on the scene, it has racked up some 239 award nominations (so far) and a fair few wins as well – including a Golden Globe for Gladstone. If all that attention has you interested to know when you can stream Killers of the Flower Moon at home in Australia, we’re here to give you the details on precisely that.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon at home in Australia

Apple TV streaming. Martin Scorsese new movie.

Apple has announced that the Scorsese film will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ as of January 12, 2024. If you don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription yet, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial, after which you’ll be set back $12.99 per month.

Tell me about the film

If you’re unfamiliar with Killers of the Flower Moon, allow us to share a quick synopsis to catch you up.

When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one – until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.

The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by both Scorsese and Eric Roth. It is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same title.

Find the official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.

Lead Image Credit: Apple TV